djstarfox said:

https://www.newegg.com/onix-lumi-83...b-graphics-card-double-fans/p/N82E16814987002 Alternative model(s) still available this morning... but I'm sure they'll go fast. Notable trim down to PCIe v4 x 8 lane. Click to expand...

That's standard for B580s. None of them have more than 8x. They're not hurt by it nearly as much as 8GB cards are. I've had a B580 for a while and messed around with it a fair bit. It runs out of GPU before it runs out of vram. 8GB would hold it back, but 12 is good for that class of card. 8GB cards start leaning on the PCI-e bus and system memory when they get low on vram. Thing is the 12GB B580 doesn't get low on vram at otherwise playable settings. Yeah sure you can beat the hell out of it with RT, but it's not fast enough most of the time. The one game I have where my B580 could run slightly higher settings with more vram is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. That game is a total vram hog. Mandatory RT, 8GB vram minimum (and it'll crash with 6), and what can't I do? Turn the texture pool all the way up. B580 is more like a mix of medium-high settings, but texture size has minimal performance impact so if it had a little more vram I could run "supreme" instead of "ultra". Funny thing is the bus width doesn't matter as much for 8GB cards in that game. Vulkan API, and it just crashes if it runs out of vram. 8GB card goes over 8GB? Splat. Game crash. A wider bus would still be useful for rapid asset swapping, but it's not like DX12 where assets can spill over into system memory and be accesses over the PCI-e bus.