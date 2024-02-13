Intel Arc A770m - Current state of drivers and game support for Arc in general?

Greetings,



I am looking at a Intel NUC locally with a Arc A770m dedicated gpu.



BUT, I remember the terrible problems at launch with Arc in general. Lack of support for older dx9 titles etc, and some current games had terrible support or did not work at all.



I do not game terrible often in fact I just sold my main gaming PC, but I could tuck this little thing behind my monitor on a mount.



I have probably 700+ games on steam from the last 15 years. Everything from old DX9/DX11 titles, indy games, to newer titles.



I don't plan to game anywhere near the level or fidelity I used to. Performance isnt so much my question...





I just want to avoid headaches and driver issues. The price is great for this unit, but if I can't plan half my games I want to, then what is the point?



Any opinions Arc owners?