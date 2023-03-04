Intel ARC A770/A750 Driver Update, Intel Claims Big Performance Gains!

erek
Some updates on performance with the latest drivers
"The Arc A750 is only a little slower than the A770 (and the competition) and has some other potential advantages over the 6650 XT, namely ray tracing support and upscaling performance. Intel's GPU graphics chip has dedicated units for accelerating every part of both technologies, especially the latter.
Granted, RT support is fairly pointless on these entry-level GPUs. The A750 averaged 81 fps at 1440p and 105 fps at 1080p in our testing, so halving those frame rates, or worse, isn't something anyone is going to be interested in.
To get the best upscaling performance with the A750 or A770, Intel's XeSS needs to be implemented in games, and this is where the Radeon RX 6650 XT has a firm lead, as far more games offer FSR than XeSS. For now, though, Intel appears committed to making Arc work, and driver support for new games has been good, so fingers crossed that this level of dedication continues."
Source: https://www.techspot.com/review/2634-intel-arc-a770-a750-revisit/
