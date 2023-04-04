Intel Arc A770 16 GB and The Last of Us Part 1

Having a weird issue with The Last of Us on PC and my rig with an Intel Arc A770 16 GB. Everything else runs as it should, but this game, for whatever reason, while getting 50 FPS at the main menu (I know I know...it's the menu...hear me out) suddenly drops to 18 FPS. It doesn't matter if it's 1440p with or without FSR or 1080p or on ultra, high, medium, or low settings...the game only runs at 18 FPS. It's the weirdest thing. When I look at GPU utilization I'm only seeing it at about 40%. CPU is a 5800X so it's no slouch. I have no idea what else to check next. Hogwards Legacy runs great on it so I'm sure it's just this game. Any ideas are welcome.



Update: Just for a sanity check, I swapped the GPU with an RTX 3060 12 GB card and was able to run 1440p without DLSS at high and ultra with no issues in the same part of the game that the Intel card struggles with.