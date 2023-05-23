Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition Graphics Card Discounted to $199 [Looking Juicy Compared to the 4060 Ti]

The Intel Arc series is actually starting to look pretty tempting in comparison to NVIDIA's 3060 class 4060 Ti launch today

"Team Blue is putting a lot of effort into getting the hardware buying public to adopt its first generation of A-series/Alchemist discrete graphics cards - including the premiere of a slightly bizarre marketing campaign last week, called "Arc Balanced Builds." Intel has been navigating a market long dominated by NVIDIA and AMD, where plenty of folks have welcomed a third player on the field - but the Arc series experienced a much delayed and rough launch process last year. Intel has seemingly committed to next generation graphics technologies, with its Battlemage and Celestial architectures speculated to be in-progress at AXG."

1684864253742.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309039/...d-edition-graphics-card-discounted-to-usd-199
 
