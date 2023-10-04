Intel Arc A580 Finally Coming to Market...? A310 Also Up for Sale

https://wccftech.com/intel-arc-a580...ly-coming-to-diy-arc-a310-also-listed-online/
https://videocardz.com/newz/intel-arc-a580-8gb-graphics-card-from-sparkle-and-asrock-leak-out
https://videocardz.com/newz/intel-a...4gb-memory-is-now-available-in-the-us-for-109
Looks like some of Intel's lower end stuff might finally be making it out inot the wild.
Competition = good.
-bZj
