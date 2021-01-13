Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO​

Mav451 said: I have to ask - how long will it take for this executive appointment to affect chips that are hitting retail? 3-4 years? Click to expand...

They replaced a bean counter with a guy that wrote programming guides for x86 chips... and brought us the Intel developer conference. Had they choose him instead of Bob who knows... perhaps Intel would be different right now, or they would be in the same position bringing in a bean counter. Going to be interesting looking back in a year and then a year after that. If Intel doesn't change from here they're likely headed to Tech industry foot note in a decade.I believe this is a very good move for Intel... will it effect products this week or even this year... sort of not really.Will it effect stuff that is coming out in a year. Ya... he could decide to double down on the fabs, or he could contract TSMC and probably have something mostly new out by this time next year if he was willing to go aggresive.I have a feeling though for him to have any success let alone Lisa Su type success he'll have to really clean house first. Probably 1/4 of the mid level management has to go if I'm guessing. I have never been a CEO or anything but for 5 or 6 years of my life I worked for a company that moved me to failing stores every 5-6 months where I got to right the ship. (reward for doing it once I guess) I know even in that much much smaller setting where there was 8-15 employees in each place.... I basically every time had to replace at least 1/4 of them. Not that most of them where bad employees, its just that that level of fail gets ingrained. Some people can't adjust to not sucking anymore. Intel is starting to smell like its got some serious rot in leadership... and that can't be just at the very top.Anyway good luck to Pat, I have been saying they needed to find a Tech savy CEO and preferably one that worked at Intel and knew what they where dealing with. Seems like they did exactly that. Hopefully he can do what needs done... and hey if a bunch of senior Intel people are on the way out Pat can transform their lives with Christ. (sorry bad joke he was on the board of transform the bay with Christ) lol