Intel Announces Key Leadership Changes to Data Center and Client Computing Group

“Chandrasekaran joined Intel in 2024 from Micron, where he served as senior vice president for technology development. He brings decades of experience spanning the breadth of semiconductor manufacturing and R&D.

"Naga's strong leadership, combined with a more integrated foundry operating model, will help us enhance the quality of execution, collaboration and customer service across our foundry business," Tan said.

Chandrasekaran will continue reporting to Tan. Kevin O'Buckley, continues as senior vice president and general manager of Foundry Services, reporting to Chandrasekaran.

Michelle Johnston Holthaus to Depart Intel
Additionally, Intel announced that Michelle Johnston Holthaus, chief executive of Intel Products, will depart after more than three decades with the company. Holthaus held numerous senior leadership roles, including interim co-CEO, executive vice president and general manager of CCG, and chief revenue officer. She will remain a strategic advisor over the coming months to ensure a seamless transition.

"Throughout her incredible career, Michelle has transformed major businesses, built high-performing teams and worked to delight our customers," Tan said. "She has made a lasting impact on our company and inspired so many of us with her leadership. We are grateful for all Michelle has given Intel and wish her the best."”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340800/...ges-to-data-center-and-client-computing-group
 
