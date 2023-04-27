erek
New Leader
"The statement continues: "His rich systems, software and services experience will build on the deep silicon and graphics architecture and engineering expertise in AXG, to accelerate the growth of Intel's position in the AI, HPC and client graphics markets. Jeff McVeigh will return to leading the Super Compute Group while also helping Deepak ramp in his new role." Intel has implemented several internal restructures in recent times - Koduri's AXG Graphics Unit was a notable example - late last year it was split into two groups. Patil will likely face much scrutiny from peers (and outsiders) as he steers the reformed graphics hardware group, but Intel seems to be committed to the project - reports from earlier this month suggest that Team Blue hasinvested heavily in next generation discrete GPU architectures - Battlemage and Celestial."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/307892/intel-announces-deepak-patil-as-new-leader-of-gpu-division
