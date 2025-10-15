  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Intel, AMD Detail x86 Improvements To Keep Their Chips Relevant

“The group has also “accepted and implemented” ACE, short for Advanced Matrix Extensions for Matric Multiplication. This feature “standardizes matrix multiplication capabilities, enabling seamless developer experiences across devices ranging from laptops to data center servers.”

In addition, Intel and AMD introduced a unified memory tagging specification called ChkTag, which is meant to “combat longstanding memory safety vulnerabilities such as buffer overflows and use-after-free errors.” The feature “standardizes instructions to detect violations, helping secure applications, operating systems, hypervisors, and firmware.”

“With compiler and tooling support, developers gain finegrained control without compromising performance,” the two companies said. “Notably, ChkTag-enabled software remains compatible with processors lacking hardware support, simplifying deployment and complementing existing security features like shadow stack and confidential computing.””

Source: https://www.crn.com/news/components...x86-improvements-to-keep-their-chips-relevant
 
