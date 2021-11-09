Intel Alder Lake iGPU performance? 12600k (UHD 770) vs 5700g (Vega 8)

Have not seen much in the way of iGPU performance except for this YouTube comparison of some 30 games:


Cost of 12600k is $320 on Newegg:
https://www.newegg.com/intel-core-i5-12600k-core-i5-12th-gen/p/N82E16819118347

Cost of the 5700g is $329 and $319 with current promo code:
https://www.newegg.com/amd-ryzen-7-5700g-ryzen-7-5000-g-series/p/N82E16819113682

12600k being 6p + 4e cores while the 5700g has 8 cores, both are 16 thread CPUs. AMD is a 65w processor while Intel is 125w!

For a non discrete GPU setup the 5700g looks very strong. What is more important is later when AMD releases Rembrandt which has RNDA2, while I think it will mostly will be used in mobile due to the shortages plaguing chips. Anyway for APUs, it looks like Vega graphics is still king on the PC, kinda sad due to the technical advances since Vega, it is what it is.
 
I look at it this way.

Intel = Top tier CPU with adequate iGPU added on

AMD = Top tier iGPU with adequate CPU added on

Pick your poison.
 
