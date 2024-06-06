Intel Achieves Panther Lake “Power On” On Crucial 18A Node, Next-Gen Is All About IPC & Panther Lake Supports Several Segments & More Memory Flexibili

The architecture strategy has been to focus on instructions per cycle improvements this is micro-architectural improvements. You can typically think when you are doing CPUs on how much time you want to spend doing microarchitecture has a lot of interesting challenges because you are looking at different pipelines, cache sizes, instructions like this or you just spent your time on tight enclosure and if you have really high frequency as your model then it takes a lot more time so we have been shifting our time towards the microarchitecture because that's where you get a lot more power efficiency. This is one of our first major steps for Lion Cove which is our CPU here, Skymont E-Core, every generation after is the same thing, go after IPC, IPC, IPC.

