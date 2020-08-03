Intel Accused of Infringing FinFET Patents of the Microelectronics Institute of the Chinese Academy of Sciences

ManofGod said: This particular one does sound real and serious. We will probably be hearing about this for at least the next 10 years, unless Intel quickly and quietly pays and buries it. Click to expand...

The only way the Chinese would know if they were infringing is if they stole the technology to know how Intel is doing itIn all seriousness, Intel was rolling finfet chips off the assembly line in 2011... Same year as this "patent".... Would be hard to imagine they stole it and got it into production within months. More like this company patented an already existing thing. Finfet was invented a long time before the first chips rolled off the line. If this is arbitrated in a Chinese court I can imagine how fair the trial will be for a US based company. The first finfet was manufactured in Japan in 1989... So unless this is referring to a novel method of manufacturing that Intel stole years after they where manufacturing (aka, changes to a new method), I can't imagine this will get very far.Edit:. Intel announced finfet in May, this patent was submitted in August. That's pretty magical if they managed to design and announce their product before this even submitted but still somehow managed to infringe on it. It seems this school/research facility wrote a broad patent that covered existing technology and with how stupid the parent system is, it gets approved like many others as long as the paperwork is in order. Approval doesn't mean it's enforceable, only the courts can decide that. This is why big companies have a huge advantage. They can afford the legal challenges and can afford to challenge others until they run out of money.