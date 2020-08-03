Intel Accused of Infringing FinFET Patents of the Microelectronics Institute of the Chinese Academy of Sciences

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
5,818
"Today we are finding out that Intel has allegedly infringed FinFET patents of Microelectronics Institute of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. On July 28th, the patent review committee has heard an application that accuses Intel of violating a patent 201110240931.5 commonly referred to as FinFET patent. The patent dates back to 2011, and it comes from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, mainly Microelectronics Institute. The Chinese patent holders are asking for as much as 200 million yuan, which roughly translates to 28,664,380 US dollars. Given that this patent infringement is a major one for Intel, it is sure that a company will be pursued extensively in court. All of the Intel's semiconductors use FinFET technology, and if this is true, the violation is rather big. For more in detail reading, please refer to the source which goes through the history of Intel and Microelectronics Institute patent violation filing."

https://www.techpowerup.com/270586/...-institute-of-the-chinese-academy-of-sciences
 
ManofGod

ManofGod

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 4, 2007
Messages
11,960
This particular one does sound real and serious. We will probably be hearing about this for at least the next 10 years, unless Intel quickly and quietly pays and buries it.
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
R

Ready4Dis

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 4, 2015
Messages
1,634
ManofGod said:
This particular one does sound real and serious. We will probably be hearing about this for at least the next 10 years, unless Intel quickly and quietly pays and buries it.
Click to expand...
The only way the Chinese would know if they were infringing is if they stole the technology to know how Intel is doing it ;).

In all seriousness, Intel was rolling finfet chips off the assembly line in 2011... Same year as this "patent".... Would be hard to imagine they stole it and got it into production within months. More like this company patented an already existing thing. Finfet was invented a long time before the first chips rolled off the line. If this is arbitrated in a Chinese court I can imagine how fair the trial will be for a US based company. The first finfet was manufactured in Japan in 1989... So unless this is referring to a novel method of manufacturing that Intel stole years after they where manufacturing (aka, changes to a new method), I can't imagine this will get very far.

Edit:. Intel announced finfet in May, this patent was submitted in August. That's pretty magical if they managed to design and announce their product before this even submitted but still somehow managed to infringe on it. It seems this school/research facility wrote a broad patent that covered existing technology and with how stupid the parent system is, it gets approved like many others as long as the paperwork is in order. Approval doesn't mean it's enforceable, only the courts can decide that. This is why big companies have a huge advantage. They can afford the legal challenges and can afford to challenge others until they run out of money.
 
Last edited:
L

Lakados

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
2,384
It’s a ruse, to defend itself Intel would have to walk them through in a public court on how it’s different during which time they could steel it. And if they don’t defend it they have to pay out Billions, it’s a loose loose that Intel will spend the next decade dealing with if it goes anywhere.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top