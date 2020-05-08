Intel Accused by Workers of Prioritizing Chip Output Over Safety

erek





Jerks.
"During the company’s quarterly earnings announcement on April 23, Chief Executive Officer Bob Swan and Chief Financial Officer George Davis thanked workers and said they were proud that the company kept production rolling during the lockdown. They also touted Intel’s safety protocols, and Swan announced $100 million in funds to help workers while shelter-in-place orders are in effect. Part of that money is being paid as a reward for employees who keep coming to work.
“Our world-class safety standards have allowed our factories to continue to operate safely on a relatively normal basis,” Swan said on a conference call with analysts. “We only allow employees in our factories who are essential to the factories’ operations. By design, our clean rooms in factories are among the cleanest places in the world.”
In the first quarter, Intel said it filled 90% of orders on time."
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/arti...rkers-of-prioritizing-chip-output-over-safety
