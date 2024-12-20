Intel Abandons "x86S" Plans to Focus on The Regular x86-64 ISA Advisory Group

DukenukemX said: It isn't easy to convince developers to update their code Click to expand...

4gb minus your video card vram I think (would not able to use much of the modern gpu vram or something...), I think the 4GB limit included all the ram on the system.And it was quite common for the limit of a single process to be 2GB (say on windows, you could use some 3GB mode-compiled with large address flag can push it a little bit more but the 2gb by default limit was common), one of our codebase at work is an old ~2008-2010 ish CAD software that are still on 32bits and the memory issue when a scene reaches 1.x GB of ram on the 32 bits vs the 64 bits is quite a memory of the past.Their own code can be relatively easy, if there was not too much pointer arithmetic that assumed 32 bits (which in game could have been common because how optimized they are, but for some program it is zero code change needed, just a new compilation of the same code in 64), it can be all the other people code they use (if they have it, sometime you bought the library-DLL without the code) that is still in 32 bits that's is more what you do not want to have to deal with.