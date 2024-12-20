  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Intel Abandons "x86S" Plans to Focus on The Regular x86-64 ISA Advisory Group

Local reference: “Intel Publishes "X86-S" Specification For 64-bit Only Architecture
New architectures are cool “Under this proposal, those wanting to run legacy operating systems...”

“The company plans to move forward with working closely with industry partners on its x86 Ecosystem Advisory group, which we covered deeply. Today, for Tom's Hardware, Intel spokesperson noted:”
We remain deeply committed to the x86 architecture, as demonstrated by the creation of the x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group in collaboration with AMD and other industry leaders. This initiative reinforces our dedication to securing a strong future for x86, building on decades of software compatibility. While we have pivoted away from the x86S initiative, our focus remains on driving innovation and collaboration within the x86 ecosystem.
1734715615394.png


Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/330066/...ocus-on-the-regular-x86-64-isa-advisory-group
 
I can understand the desire to trim down the instruction set but it makes more sense to trim down x64 internally than to create a new standard and build it up.

All x86S would successfully accomplish at this stage is fracture the market which is already under attack.

Because think of it this way, new x86 format comes to market, you need to optimize for it or prepare for it to replace x64.
Do you do that or start eyeballing ARM? Because at that stage from a development standpoint it becomes a “hey while we’ve got the walls open we should also do this” moment and that only serves to help ARM and hinder x86.
 
Lakados said:
I can understand the desire to trim down the instruction set but it makes more sense to trim down x64 internally than to create a new standard and build it up.

All x86S would successfully accomplish at this stage is fracture the market which is already under attack.

Because think of it this way, new x86 format comes to market, you need to optimize for it or prepare for it to replace x64.
Do you do that or start eyeballing ARM? Because at that stage from a development standpoint it becomes a “hey while we’ve got the walls open we should also do this” moment and that only serves to help ARM and hinder x86.
I think the reason Intel dumped the x86S idea was that it would fracture the market. Something that ARM could easily take advantage of, not to forget AMD. Either Intel figured out they could modernize x86 without the need to completely dump all the legacy stuff, or the legacy stuff isn't an issue and Intel will continue to build on top of it.
 
Lakados said:
Yes but it would also remove lots of legacy components from the pre AMD64 extension, and yes it would serve to remove their name.
I do not get the Because think of it this way, new x86 format comes to market, you need to optimize for it or prepare for it to replace x64. In that context...
 
DukenukemX said:
I think the reason Intel dumped the x86S idea was that it would fracture the market. Something that ARM could easily take advantage of, not to forget AMD. Either Intel figured out they could modernize x86 without the need to completely dump all the legacy stuff, or the legacy stuff isn't an issue and Intel will continue to build on top of it.
I absolutely think they're going to still dump the legacy stuff, but they're going to do it as a group so it actually sticks and makes x86 significantly better for future generations.
 
LukeTbk said:
I do not get the Because think of it this way, new x86 format comes to market, you need to optimize for it or prepare for it to replace x64. In that context...
Agreed. I don't get it. They're dumping legacy op codes. That's not really anything you need to re-optimize for.
 
Lakados said:
I can understand the desire to trim down the instruction set but it makes more sense to trim down x64 internally than to create a new standard and build it up.
The cost of most of the legacy stuff they wanted to get rid of isn't very much. Real mode feels pretty derpy in 2024, but what's expensive about it, register size selection changes based on mode, but that's not a big deal. Loading Segment registers is different, but if you could save die space by microcoding it, that'd be fine --- it doesn't need to be fast, almost anything running in real mode is either early boot and very short or from 30+ years ago and doesn't need speed. Maybe dropping x87 floating point could be useful?

If Intel had been serious about this, they probably should have eased into it. Offer a strap pin to start the boot processor in long mode instead of real mode; make a new IPI to start additional processors directly in long mode. Push out changes to coreboot and Linux to use these options (when available), and look to the future of saving tens or maybe hundreds of bytes of firmware and kernel in the far future when it can be an unconditional check.

I don't think real mode needs to live forever, but eliminating it won't make the ISA loved by anyone either. And it'll probably make life a smidge tougher for those running ancient software. An awful lot of that ancient software can run just fine in software emulation, but I'm sure there's a few people that really need real mode on a modern processor for reasons.
 
Testing is extremely expensive and every change needs to be tested on so many levels. There's more reasons...
 
LukeTbk said:
I do not get the Because think of it this way, new x86 format comes to market, you need to optimize for it or prepare for it to replace x64. In that context...
It comes down to what changes would x86S make compared to what is there in AMD64, because they wouldn't just be removing things, they would be adding things in their place. By the time it hit the market it could potentially be the largest shake up since the AMD64 extensions, if not larger.

How much work was done by developers and compilers to properly support the AMD64 extensions, how much would they have to do to then bring in support for x86S? Do those changes for x86S simplify things to a point that simplifies a translation layer or direct equivalent to what is available in the ARM instruction set? Would the x86S changes be borrowing from ARM to a degree where it actually makes ARMs job at moving into the market easier?

Intel's x86S project could very well do more to make ARM a viable alternative to x86 than ARM alone could ever have managed in that same timeframe.
 
toast0 said:
The cost of most of the legacy stuff they wanted to get rid of isn't very much. Real mode feels pretty derpy in 2024, but what's expensive about it, register size selection changes based on mode, but that's not a big deal. Loading Segment registers is different, but if you could save die space by microcoding it, that'd be fine --- it doesn't need to be fast, almost anything running in real mode is either early boot and very short or from 30+ years ago and doesn't need speed. Maybe dropping x87 floating point could be useful?

If Intel had been serious about this, they probably should have eased into it. Offer a strap pin to start the boot processor in long mode instead of real mode; make a new IPI to start additional processors directly in long mode. Push out changes to coreboot and Linux to use these options (when available), and look to the future of saving tens or maybe hundreds of bytes of firmware and kernel in the far future when it can be an unconditional check.

I don't think real mode needs to live forever, but eliminating it won't make the ISA loved by anyone either. And it'll probably make life a smidge tougher for those running ancient software. An awful lot of that ancient software can run just fine in software emulation, but I'm sure there's a few people that really need real mode on a modern processor for reasons.
I get the impression it wasn't just about removing legacy ISA's but merging existing ones, and developing new ones from the ground up.
I suspect Intel wanted a means of bringing things to a place they could directly compete with ARM and then realized it's too little too late and would only hurt them.
 
Lakados said:
It comes down to what changes would x86S make compared to what is there in AMD64, because they wouldn't just be removing things, they would be adding things in their place. By the time it hit the market it could potentially be the largest shake up since the AMD64 extensions, if not larger.
Not able to open the white paper, but cannot find any idea of doing new extension at the same time anywhere.

Those seem death now:
https://cdrdv2-public.intel.com/776648/x86s-EAS-v1-4-17-23-1.pdf
https://cdrdv2-public.intel.com/776648/x86s-eas-external-1.2.pdf

But what we can see from article when they launched it, https://www.phoronix.com/news/Intel-X86-S-64-bit-Only

seem all about removal (what added are emulation capacity for what removed).
 
LukeTbk said:
Not able to open the white paper, but cannot find any idea of doing new extension at the same time anywhere.

Those seem death now:
https://cdrdv2-public.intel.com/776648/x86s-EAS-v1-4-17-23-1.pdf
https://cdrdv2-public.intel.com/776648/x86s-eas-external-1.2.pdf

But what we can see from article when they launched it, https://www.phoronix.com/news/Intel-X86-S-64-bit-Only

seem all about removal (what added are emulation capacity for what removed).
While I know that's what they said, but Intel and scope creep are a problem, just about every project they undertake ends up at X+1 when they are done.

Plus building a well supported emulator for legacy x86 instructions hands ARM just about everything they would need to reverse engineer their own version of one.
Suddenly having an option for ARM chips that can do an excellent job at taking over legacy x86 applications would be very good for ARM and very bad for Intel.

No matter how I look at it, I can't see any 100% positive outcomes from the x86S project, I see some minor upsides and a lot of major downsides.
 
Lakados said:
While I know that's what they said, but Intel and scope creep are a problem, just about every project they undertake ends up at X+1 when they are done.

Plus building a well supported emulator for legacy x86 instructions hands ARM just about everything they would need to reverse engineer their own version of one.
Suddenly having an option for ARM chips that can do an excellent job at taking over legacy x86 applications would be very good for ARM and very bad for Intel.

No matter how I look at it, I can't see any 100% positive outcomes from the x86S project, I see some minor upsides and a lot of major downsides.
From what understand is that x86S was going to dump a lot of 32-bit and 16-bit legacy stuff. Correct me if I'm wrong, but this leaves 64-bit alone. I don't think ARM could emulate 32-bit x86 better than 64-bit could. The problem is that a lot of software on Windows is still running 32-bit, and that would be a problem for any CPU build on the x86S idea. Either that or Intel doesn't want to share it's x86S secrets with AMD and just said they killed these projects.
 
It could just be that the effort will be transfered to the x86 group, where it it will be done equal to equal with AMD, instead of AMD being just a consultant and Intel as the lead.

DukenukemX said:
want to share it's x86S secrets with AMD and just said they killed these projects.
The strategy was made relatively public to a long list of partner, I imagine AMD would have been a must in the know so that windows can boot on both without issue.
 
I am still in awe that we used to be perfectly content with 32bit OSes with 4gb max ram (yes, you could cheat to get more).

Hell, 24 years ago the worlds fastest super computer was the The IBM ASCI White system and burned 3mw of power. An h100 has more power and potentially the 5090 will too.
 
1.1.2.3.5... said:
I am still in awe that we used to be perfectly content with 32bit OSes with 4gb max ram (yes, you could cheat to get more).

Hell, 24 years ago the worlds fastest super computer was the The IBM ASCI White system and burned 3mw of power. An h100 has more power and potentially the 5090 will too.
32-bit is still used in a lot of applications. Team Fortress 2 was just recently updated to 64-bit. It isn't easy to convince developers to update their code for more modern hardware.
 
4gb minus your video card vram I think (would not able to use much of the modern gpu vram or something...), I think the 4GB limit included all the ram on the system.

And it was quite common for the limit of a single process to be 2GB (say on windows, you could use some 3GB mode-compiled with large address flag can push it a little bit more but the 2gb by default limit was common), one of our codebase at work is an old ~2008-2010 ish CAD software that are still on 32bits and the memory issue when a scene reaches 1.x GB of ram on the 32 bits vs the 64 bits is quite a memory of the past.

DukenukemX said:
It isn't easy to convince developers to update their code
Their own code can be relatively easy, if there was not too much pointer arithmetic that assumed 32 bits (which in game could have been common because how optimized they are, but for some program it is zero code change needed, just a new compilation of the same code in 64), it can be all the other people code they use (if they have it, sometime you bought the library-DLL without the code) that is still in 32 bits that's is more what you do not want to have to deal with.
 
LukeTbk said:
it can be all the other people code they use (if they have it, sometime you bought the library-DLL without the code) that is still in 32 bits that's is more what you do not want to have to deal with.
Open source has really made all of this much easier since other peoples code is just available.
 
1.1.2.3.5... said:
Open source has really made all of this much easier since other peoples code is just available.
Just to give an example, this guy optmized Mario 64 to be 3x faster. It wasn't open source but the game was decompiled. It's not the his work isn't out there for other people to continue to work on top of it. This is the benefit of having code being open source, because if the developer doesn't want to modernize it then other people could.

View: https://youtu.be/t_rzYnXEQlE?si=M9T5LbxMwVWvc8A0
 
1.1.2.3.5... said:
Open source has really made all of this much easier since other peoples code is just available.
Way less of an issue now than in the 00s where the 32 bits program would have been made.

But you can still buy closed source binary for a video game (or plugin for unreal-unity), licensing-network-sound-physic closed source library maybe still exist, that you would need to wrap around.

To start if you use something like Unity I do not think you will have all the sources, you depends on their targeta they support for their pre-built binaries:
https://support.unity.com/hc/en-us/articles/206336795-What-platforms-are-supported-by-Unity

And for those (even if open) you will not know as well in advance what 32->64 bits issues could arise, if any, versus your own code base.
 
LukeTbk said:
4gb minus your video card vram I think (would not able to use much of the modern gpu vram or something...), I think the 4GB limit included all the ram on the system.
I'm sure it's not really worth the effort, but with PAE and the right support on the chipset, a 32-bit kernel can manage memory (and memory mapped i/o) outside the 4GB space. Just each process can only have 4GB mapped at a time... Usually with 1 or 2GB kept for the kernel when running in the process memory map. There's a handful of apps that needed more than that and managed to use the arcane rituals to access more through windowing. Prior to resizable bar, big GPU memory was usually accessed through windowing as well, but plenty of it would be mapped under 4G on a regular 32-bit system.

Kind of like how they got 20-bits of memory on the 16-bit x86. Nobody really wants to do that though... Flat mapped 64-bit is better for everyone.
 
1.1.2.3.5... said:

View: https://youtu.be/zxP6B2HZ_IY?si=q9iVewkw7Uhero0Z

I love a good narco'd thread...

(waits for some good ol fashioned arm vs x86 debates as a refreshing break from politics)

(zips up flame suit before Duke shows up)
Say his name he appears. I Believe In Duke. I saw this video. Nothing really came from it, other than ARM is up and coming. It's also interesting that Wendel had to use Linux in order to make use of Windows properly on Ampere's ARM. You kinda see the problem with ARM. Wendel is sponsored and that System76 Ampere system isn't exactly cheap. Not going to say that x86's situation has gotten better when Intel released Arrow Lake, because it didn't. AMD is basically carrying x86 right now. What needs to be done is that x86 needs licensing like ARM has. Both AMD and Intel need to be allowed to do this. Also, Intel needs to drastically step up and fix their CPU's. Historically x86 has only been dominate in the Windows computer industry along with the server market, and that isn't changing anytime soon. Even Apple didn't always use x86. We see ARM dominating the mobile market and think that this will eventually do away with x86.
 
DukenukemX said:
Say his name he appears. I Believe In Duke. I saw this video. Nothing really came from it, other than ARM is up and coming. It's also interesting that Wendel had to use Linux in order to make use of Windows properly on Ampere's ARM. You kinda see the problem with ARM. Wendel is sponsored and that System76 Ampere system isn't exactly cheap. Not going to say that x86's situation has gotten better when Intel released Arrow Lake, because it didn't. AMD is basically carrying x86 right now. What needs to be done is that x86 needs licensing like ARM has. Both AMD and Intel need to be allowed to do this. Also, Intel needs to drastically step up and fix their CPU's. Historically x86 has only been dominate in the Windows computer industry along with the server market, and that isn't changing anytime soon. Even Apple didn't always use x86. We see ARM dominating the mobile market and think that this will eventually do away with x86.
Actually, no dispute.

I just don't think Intel is going to open up x86 licenses. I don't know if it matters as AMD has the x86_64 copyright. And maybe...maybe they would open that up...

(i would love an atmel x86_64 cpu)
 
