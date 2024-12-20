Intel Abandons "x86S" Plans to Focus on The Regular x86-64 ISA Advisory Group

erek
Local reference: “Intel Publishes "X86-S" Specification For 64-bit Only Architecture
New architectures are cool “Under this proposal, those wanting to run legacy operating systems...”
“The company plans to move forward with working closely with industry partners on its x86 Ecosystem Advisory group, which we covered deeply. Today, for Tom's Hardware, Intel spokesperson noted:”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/330066/...ocus-on-the-regular-x86-64-isa-advisory-group
We remain deeply committed to the x86 architecture, as demonstrated by the creation of the x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group in collaboration with AMD and other industry leaders. This initiative reinforces our dedication to securing a strong future for x86, building on decades of software compatibility. While we have pivoted away from the x86S initiative, our focus remains on driving innovation and collaboration within the x86 ecosystem.
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/330066/...ocus-on-the-regular-x86-64-isa-advisory-group