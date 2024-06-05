Intel 6'th Gen Xeons come out swinging

https://wccftech.com/intel-xeon-670...4-e-cores-330w-tdp-more-efficient-vs-amd-epyc
https://www.phoronix.com/review/intel-xeon-6700e-sierra-forest
https://www.phoronix.com/review/intel-xeon-6780e-6766e
To start things off Intel is showcasing their all E-Core Xeons, and the numbers do not disappoint.
It's a clear winner over their previous generation all P core designs in both power and performance.
Looking over the benchmarks this is actually competing against the current EPYC lineup in terms of efficiency, beating it in many scenarios, this is the first time in a long time that Intel is doing alright in terms of power, which is a good sign for their new nodes.
I like seeing Intel competing again.
The All P core version launches in Q1 2025 and if the all E core is any indicator then Intel is coming out swinging.
