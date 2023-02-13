Intel 670p NVME $46, 2tb $79 @ Newegg

Burticus

L

LukeTbk

With Motherboard having 4-5 slots there days, $100 2TB lower performance drive will quite interesting to some
 
ShepsCrook

ShepsCrook

Localized image drive, storage drive, heck, games stored on it should be plenty fast enough for most people. You could even purchase these to put in an enclosure to make a little portable USB flash drive @ 2TB.
 
Zepher

Zepher

Those would be perfect for a portable NVME drive.
 
jimthebob

jimthebob

Hmm my server with a current 120gb NVMe drive is screaming at me for an upgrade...
 
TheHig

TheHig

I paid 129 for mine from Newegg last year. It’s a dedicated game drive and works great so far. Stupid cheap at this price for a game drive. I’m tempted to get another one since my mobo has one m.2 slot left.
 
C

crazycrave

I bought the WD Blue SN570 1Tb from Best Buy for $60.49, the crazy part about this buy was they had it my mailbox next day, free shipping from the store 15.9miles away. I been using it as a game drive on B550/5600x,

https://www.bestbuy.com/site/wd-blue-sn570-1tb-internal-ssd-pcie-gen-3-x4/6483709.p?skuId=6483709

I also picked this 1Tb model up for $49.99, game drive on an x470 / 5700x, shipping took a while at free.

https://www.newegg.com/patriot-1tb-p300/p/N82E16820225191?Item=9SIAMB8JGG7025
 
Legendary Gamer

Legendary Gamer

Burticus said:
I know, but they are cheap, fast for what they are, and have a 5 year warranty? The one I put in my laptop is faster than the samsung I pulled out of it
Click to expand...
You can issue a 10+ year warranty on QLC drives because you will hit the TBW limit well before the warranty ever need be honored. Once TBW is reached the warranty is invalidated.

TBW ratings on QLC are stupid low.
 
E

Eshelmen

NVME's have been seriously declining in price - I'm wondering how far down will it go? 2TB for $50 - $60 by Christmas 2023?
 
Gulkor

Gulkor

I might pick 2 these up for storage, have 2tb and 1tb already, 4tb sounds good to me!! :D
 
B

bwang

These are basically read-only drives - QLC drives use something like 1/8th of their free capacity as SLC cache but drop to sub-gigabit write speeds once you go out of the cache. I wouldn't buy a 1TB QLC drive unless I really knew what I was getting myself into, 2TB is borderline (you still get 128GB of cache half-full).
4TB QLC drives are OK since there is so much flash that even the out-of-cache writes are going to be fast (likely limited by your network or card reader).
 
B

Burticus

So I meant to use this as a steam/game drive on my PC rebuild... but stuff happened and money went to home repairs, so that's not gonna happen any time soon.

I was bored today and decided to put this 2tb 670p into my nvme-usb (o r i c o) enclosure... and slapped it on the PS5. I've been moving PS4 games to it so free up space on the internal NVMEs for PS5 games. So far it has been super speedy, 20gb game transfers happen in seconds, not minutes.

And that I got this for $79 is crazy. It is still that price on Amz BTW

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08X4XL71S/ref=twister_B0BVNZW15H
 
J

jlbenedict

$79 for 2TB....wow..

Would these be worth a $hit for ssd based shared storage for VM's, containers, etc? ( development, lab use...not production level performance needed )
 
B

Burticus

jlbenedict said:
$79 for 2TB....wow..

Would these be worth a $hit for ssd based shared storage for VM's, containers, etc? ( development, lab use...not production level performance needed )
Click to expand...

The main complaints I saw on here were about endurance / lifetime of the QLC, and write performance. If you're mostly doing read work (perfect for console games) like vm images etc, not necessarily running VMs off it, which would be constantly reading and writing? For $79 I say give it a shot
 
R

randomdean100

How bad for minor davinci scrubbing. sata3 ssd is slightly not cutting it at 1440p to 1080p but don't know if the occasional maybe like 5 seperate single minute clips a day would do to the endurance rating.
 
