Intel 670p NVME $46, 2tb $79 @ Newegg

So I meant to use this as a steam/game drive on my PC rebuild... but stuff happened and money went to home repairs, so that's not gonna happen any time soon.I was bored today and decided to put this 2tb 670p into my nvme-usb (o r i c o) enclosure... and slapped it on the PS5. I've been moving PS4 games to it so free up space on the internal NVMEs for PS5 games. So far it has been super speedy, 20gb game transfers happen in seconds, not minutes.And that I got this for $79 is crazy. It is still that price on Amz BTW