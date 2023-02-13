Intel 670p NVME 1tb $57, 2tb $99 @ Newegg

I know these are pci-e 3, but for cheap and easy laptop upgrades these rock! I put a 1tb version in my Asus Zenbook and have been very happy with it. Speedy.
https://www.newegg.com/intel-1tb-670p-series/p/20-167-474
https://www.newegg.com/intel-2tb-670p-series/p/20-167-473
If I wasn't selling my big bertha Nitro 5 laptop I would totally get one of these to upgrade! (or you can buy it and do it yourself )
