Intel 6700k -------> 5900X or wait for Zen 4?

Just snagged a 5900X and was wondering on opinions regarding waiting for Zen 4. I usually only build a new system every 5-6 years (meaning CPU, Mobo and Ram) & the use case is for everything from editing media to gaming.

Of course, Zen 4 is supposedly ready for next year on a new AM5 socket & more expensive DDR5 (I know, I know, rumor mill etc), so that would mean a 5900x would be a dead end upgrade path (I don't usually upgrade a CPU so that is not a huge issue for me, but the option would be nice).

Also, with the new IPC and new features etc, would it be worth it to just wait it out? My current build is showing its age in daily use, so I'm on the fence about keeping the 5900X. Any opinions and advice welcome. Cheers.