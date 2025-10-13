erek
"The impact of these transistors and power improvements on finished products depends on packaging and tile-level design. Panther Lake employs Foveros-S, a 2.5D packaging approach with fine-pitch interconnects around 36 micrometers to integrate compute, graphics, and platform tiles into a unified system on a chip. This modular method allows Intel to manufacture each tile on the process node best suited to its function, improving functional yields and reducing the risks associated with large monolithic dies. In Panther Lake, the compute tile is made on Intel 18A, a 12-Xe GPU tile is produced on TSMC N3E, a smaller 4-Xe tile is built on Intel 3, and the platform controller runs on TSMC N6. This mix of nodes and tiles gives Intel the flexibility to optimize performance, yield, and time to market while allowing independent iteration of graphics, compute, and I/O subsystems.
Strategically, Panther Lake and 18A provide Intel with a visible engineering proof point as the company seeks to attract foundry customers and restore manufacturing credibility. However, commercial success will depend on cost, yield stability, and ecosystem support as much as technical innovation. Published high-density figures favor TSMC's N2 in terms of raw transistors per square millimeter, but Intel argues that PowerVia increases effective usable area for practical designs and that RibbonFET combined with backside power delivers noticeable efficiency gains in real workloads. Backside power delivery also adds process complexity and cost, so Intel must demonstrate that these tradeoffs are beneficial at scale and across product families."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341807/intel-18a-gets-head-start-on-tsmc-n2-with-fab-52-ramp
