Intel 14th Gen Core Lineup Confirmed to be Meteor Lake CPU Range

Stuff is coming, you better believe it

"Now the more important thing is if Meteor Lake CPUs will be the only 14th Gen Core family. The existing 13th Gen Core family already consists of both Alder Lake and Raptor Lake CPUs so if we might get another Core family within the 14th Gen family, it won't exclusively be Meteor Lake but that is something that only time would reveal since it's too early to talk about this."

sh-Sapphire-Rapids-Xeon-Workstation-_1-728x419.jpg.jpg


Source: https://wccftech.com/intel-confirms-14th-gen-core-lineup-as-meteor-lake-cpu-family/
 
1_rick said:
Good old WTFTech. If Alder and Raptor Lake were both 13th gen, what was the 12th gen?
was there a rumors that the lower scale of the 13xxx would be renamed alder lake cpu ?

which causes us to wonder if "Golden Cove" and "Raptor Cove" are essentially the same core, just with more cache and higher clocks. If this really is the case, then it opens up the possibility for Intel to harvest older-generation 8P+8E "Alder Lake" silicon to carve out mid-tier products in the 13th Generation, which is what the Core i5-13400F from this review appears to be, at least specs-wise.

https://wccftech.com/intel-entry-le...ore-spotted-perfect-for-budget-gaming-builds/
The Raptor Lake chip or should we say, Alder Lake

Maybe that what they meant ?

I did find the article confusing but I think it is about will the 14th gen will do like the 13th gen did and mix up to generation of cores in the same named lineup or will the Raptor lake refresh keep the 13k naming like a 13950k and the 14th be pure meteor lake.
 
LukeTbk said:
was there a rumors that the lower scale of the 13xxx would be renamed alder lake cpu ?
The way I remember it was that chips below the 13600K (possibly including the 13600) might be either Alder Lake or Raptor lake, with different amoutns of cores disabled depending on which silicon it was.

It was probably just sloppy reporting from WCCFtech. It's not as if they're all that clear on all the words they use. Back with the i5s didn't have hyperthreading, they'd say they didn't have multithreading, which obviously doesn't make any sense.
 
