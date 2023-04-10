Intel 14th Gen Core Lineup Confirmed to be Meteor Lake CPU Range

1_rick said: Good old WTFTech. If Alder and Raptor Lake were both 13th gen, what was the 12th gen? Click to expand...

was there a rumors that the lower scale of the 13xxx would be renamed alder lake cpu ?Maybe that what they meant ?I did find the article confusing but I think it is about will the 14th gen will do like the 13th gen did and mix up to generation of cores in the same named lineup or will the Raptor lake refresh keep the 13k naming like a 13950k and the 14th be pure meteor lake.