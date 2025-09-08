  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Intel 14A Node Expected to Cost More Than 18A, Driven by High-NA EUV

"Intel claims its upcoming 14A node will deliver significant efficiency gains, achieving roughly 15-20% better performance per watt, or a 25-35% reduction in power consumption compared to the 18A node. Under the hood, 14A combines several process advances. RibbonFET 2 updates Intel's gate-all-around transistor architecture, while PowerDirect moves the power delivery network to the chip's backside so supply rails can feed transistor sources and drains more directly. The node also introduces Turbo Cells, taller high-drive cells placed within compact standard-cell libraries to shave critical timing paths and lift CPU and GPU frequencies without large area or power penalties. By contrast, scaling 18A will depend on more capable lithography tools with higher resolution, so the node can avoid relying on multi-patterning."

1757346866952.png


Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340784/...d-to-cost-more-than-18a-driven-by-high-na-euv
 
