Up for sale is my previous unriad/plex server setup. The CPU is an Intel Xeon E5-2676v3 . I paired it with a Gigabyte GA-X99-Ultra motherboard and had great success. I'd like to sell as a pair, and i'm asking $300.00 OBO shipped via UPS to US48. I can also include a Corsair 240mm AIO for an additional fee.I accept Paypal/Venmo, and my heat is here