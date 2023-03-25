Intel 12700k for sale New in Box Never opened

Hi all, I am selling a CPU that I never got around to using. It is a 12700k new in box, never opened. Was going to use it in a spare machine but life happens. I am asking $225 shipped. I think this is a fair price. I will ship it via USPS.
Curlznwdc is my EBAY handle for refs. https://www.heatware.com/u/120758/to is my heat profile. (TonyBozSPFL)
Message me if you have any questions. Price is firm. No trades.
