Intel 1226-V 2.5GbE Ethernet Chipset Showing Connection Drop Issues (Chipset Used on most Raptor Lake Motherboards)

StryderxX

StryderxX

Jun 22, 2006
1,610
TechPowerUp posted an article today regarding random disconnect issues with Intel's latest Ethernet chipset (1226-V) that most motherboard manufacturers are integrating on their Raptor Lake (Z700 series) boards. Here's a quote:

The Intel Ethernet i226-V onboard 2.5 GbE controller appears to have a design flaw that causes the Ethernet connection to drop at random times for a few seconds. The I226-V is the latest version of Intel's cost-effective 2.5 Gbps Ethernet networking chips meant for PC motherboards with chipsets that have integrated MACs (i.e. Intel chipsets).
I checked the Event Viewer on my PC using the Asus Rog Strix Z790-F motherboard and I'm seeing the problem. Details on the particular error messages can be found in the article.

Techpowerup Article

How many of you are experiencing this issue?
 
T

toast0

Jan 26, 2010
2,136
DF-1 said:
Huh. And I thought mine with a Realtek was inferior
For 2.5G, the tables have turned. I hear good things about realtek (although no FreeBSD drivers for their usb 2.5g nic), and bad things about Intel. For 1G and 10G, Intel's been great for me, and I've had real issues with Realtek, some of which are easy to reproduce, ugh.
 
M

Meeho

Aug 16, 2010
5,683
toast0 said:
For 2.5G, the tables have turned. I hear good things about realtek (although no FreeBSD drivers for their usb 2.5g nic), and bad things about Intel. For 1G and 10G, Intel's been great for me, and I've had real issues with Realtek, some of which are easy to reproduce, ugh.
Yeah, Intel's 2.5G has been total dogshit. It's amazing they are so incompetent that several revisions and a generation later they still can't get it right.
 
R

Randall Stephens

Mar 3, 2017
1,565
Meeho said:
Yeah, Intel's 2.5G has been total dogshit. It's amazing they are so incompetent that several revisions and a generation later they still can't get it right.
The 225 was all borked, now the 226 as well? I've been seeing good things with the RLT stuff and pfsense, I may have to go that route, or just drop in an AQC107 based NIC and call it a day.
 
M

mothman

May 28, 2009
5,466
I had to stop using Intel i225-V because of a known problem with Fios ONT. Even Intel's fix for it didn't work. No problems with Realtek. I haven't tried a board with the i226
 
