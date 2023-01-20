Intel 1226-V 2.5GbE Ethernet Chipset Showing Connection Drop Issues (Chipset Used on most Raptor Lake Motherboards)

The Intel Ethernet i226-V onboard 2.5 GbE controller appears to have a design flaw that causes the Ethernet connection to drop at random times for a few seconds. The I226-V is the latest version of Intel's cost-effective 2.5 Gbps Ethernet networking chips meant for PC motherboards with chipsets that have integrated MACs (i.e. Intel chipsets). Click to expand...

TechPowerUp posted an article today regarding random disconnect issues with Intel's latest Ethernet chipset (1226-V) that most motherboard manufacturers are integrating on their Raptor Lake (Z700 series) boards. Here's a quote:I checked the Event Viewer on my PC using the Asus Rog Strix Z790-F motherboard and I'm seeing the problem. Details on the particular error messages can be found in the article.How many of you are experiencing this issue?