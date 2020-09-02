erek
"Intel today launched its 11th Gen Core "Tiger Lake" mobile processors that introduce several new technologies on the backs of new IP. As described in the Architecture Day, "Tiger Lake" is built on the 10 nm SuperFin process, and combines new "Willow Cove" CPU cores with the first commercial debut of the Xe Gen12 graphics architecture that Intel is betting big on, to make a stab at the consumer graphics and scalar compute markets. Join us in this live-blog."
https://www.techpowerup.com/271685/intel-11th-gen-core-tiger-lake-xe-graphics-launch-event-live-blog
