Intel 11th Gen Core "Tiger Lake" & Xe Graphics Launch Event: Live Blog

EniGmA1987 said: Funny how everyone knew about the Nvidia launch and was waiting eagerly for it, this one has already started and most people seem to be like "huh? Intel launching something new now?"

Well, it's Intel. So it's only streamed on their little investor relations site, where you have to register for an one-off invitation.Vs. Nvidia, who livestreamed it on Twitch, Youtube, and if the past is any indication, I'd venture Ustream (didn't IBM stupidly rename it recently?). Probably some regional channels, too.