"Intel today launched its 11th Gen Core "Tiger Lake" mobile processors that introduce several new technologies on the backs of new IP. As described in the Architecture Day, "Tiger Lake" is built on the 10 nm SuperFin process, and combines new "Willow Cove" CPU cores with the first commercial debut of the Xe Gen12 graphics architecture that Intel is betting big on, to make a stab at the consumer graphics and scalar compute markets. Join us in this live-blog."

https://www.techpowerup.com/271685/intel-11th-gen-core-tiger-lake-xe-graphics-launch-event-live-blog
 
Funny how everyone knew about the Nvidia launch and was waiting eagerly for it, this one has already started and most people seem to be like "huh? Intel launching something new now?"
 
The XE stuff is interesting but I think its just not in the limelight because we all know its too juvenile to be a real contender right now.
 
Funny how everyone knew about the Nvidia launch and was waiting eagerly for it, this one has already started and most people seem to be like "huh? Intel launching something new now?"
Well, it's Intel. So it's only streamed on their little investor relations site, where you have to register for an one-off invitation.

Vs. Nvidia, who livestreamed it on Twitch, Youtube, and if the past is any indication, I'd venture Ustream (didn't IBM stupidly rename it recently?). Probably some regional channels, too.
 
