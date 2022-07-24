Intel 11700K - Gear 1 3600 vs Gear 2 3800?

I am trying to find some actual data on this but all I can find is that Gamers Nexus video. From what I have researched, what speeds you can run Gear 1 at vary depending on the CPU, Motherboard, and RAM... but for the most part most people seemed unable to push Gear 1 past 3600, and if you were to go with 3800 you would very likely have to run it in Gear 2.



So which would be more beneficial? Assuming the same CAS latency, would 3600 in Gear 1 or 3800 in Gear 2 perform better in gaming, video encoding, or rendering? Any idea how I would even try to compare different CAS latencies like 3600 CL18 vs 3800 CL16?