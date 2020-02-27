erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,420
Looking forward to Ryzen 4000 on AM4 / 570X Platform myself.
"The 6-core/12-thread Core i5 family has several SKUs besides the range-topping i5-10600K and its siblings, i5-10600KF and i5-10600. These include the i5-10500, i5-10400, and i5-10400F. The quad-core Core i3 lineup includes the i3-10320, i3-10300, and i3-10100. The former two have 8 MB L3 cache, while the i3-10100 has 6 MB. Among the entry-level Pentium SKUs are the G6600, G6500, G6400, G5920, and G5900. Individual S-Spec codes are listed in the table below."
https://www.techpowerup.com/264278/intel-10th-generation-core-comet-lake-s-desktop-processor-boxed-retail-skus-listed
"The 6-core/12-thread Core i5 family has several SKUs besides the range-topping i5-10600K and its siblings, i5-10600KF and i5-10600. These include the i5-10500, i5-10400, and i5-10400F. The quad-core Core i3 lineup includes the i3-10320, i3-10300, and i3-10100. The former two have 8 MB L3 cache, while the i3-10100 has 6 MB. Among the entry-level Pentium SKUs are the G6600, G6500, G6400, G5920, and G5900. Individual S-Spec codes are listed in the table below."
https://www.techpowerup.com/264278/intel-10th-generation-core-comet-lake-s-desktop-processor-boxed-retail-skus-listed