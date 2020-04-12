Intel 10th Gen Core Comet Lake-S Desktop CPU Pricing

erek
Seems a bit too reasonable? or am i mistaken?
"All that said, let's convert these prices into US dollars anyway...
Comet Lake-S is another iteration of Intel's 14-nanometer node. One interesting thing we will be keeping an eye on is the level of cooling needed, particularly at the top of the stack. There is leaked evidence to suggest that Intel's upcoming 10-core/20-thread SKUs could require heavier duty cooling to hit those 5GHz and higher boost clocks.
Meanwhile, AMD's third-generation Ryzen desktop processors based on Zen 2 continue to fall in price. Case in point, the Ryzen 9 3900X is on sale for $434 on Amazon. That is a 12-core/24-thread processor with a 3.8GHz base clock and 4.6GHz max boost clock. It's also worth noting that AMD's X570 chipset supports PCI Express 4.0, which is not something Comet Lake-S is expected to match."
https://hothardware.com/news/intel-10th-gen-comet-lake-s-desktop-cpu-pricing-leaks
- Core i9-10900 (10 cores / 20 threads, 2.8GHz to 5.2GHz): $679 CAD = ~$487 USD
- Core i7-10700K (8 cores / 16 threads, 3.8GHz to 5.1GHz): $585 CAD = $419 USD
- Core i7-10700 (8 cores / 16 threads, 2.9GHz to 4.8GHz): $506 CAD = ~$363 USD
