Intel 10nm/7nm CPU/GPU Rumor Thread : Cannonlake, Icelake, Tigerlake, Sapphire Rapids, etc.

Cannonlake
What is Cannonlake?
Cannonlake was apparently meant to be the succesor to Skylake, featuring 8 cores on the mainstream desktop with a token IPC jump of 5%~, but due to 10nm woes Desktop and Server Cannonlake were scrapped and were replaced with two 14nm desktop lineup slot ins, known as Kabylake and Coffee Lake respectively, I believe the server lineup was then replaced by Cascade lake, which is a Skylake SP refresh on 14nm++. Cannonlake is now Y/U dual core parts, likely due to yields, clocks and performance of Intel's first generation 10nm.
Source For 8 core Cannonlake
The screen shot is quite old, from 2015.
Die Size:
Cannonlakes 2+2 part is estimated to be 70.5mm^2 from a wafer shot taken by Ian Cutress from Anandtech
Source
Features:
Sources for AVX Compatibility
Source1
Source2
Source3
Availability:
According to Intel Cannonlake will be shipping EOY 2017 in low volumes and ramp throughout H1 2018, they reiterated this in their last financial call and when rumors about a possibly delay to EOY 2018 were appearing.
"Update: Intel has reached out to ET with the following comment: “We’ll be shipping our first 10-nanometer products near the end of the year beginning with a lower volume SKU followed by a volume ramp in the first half of 2018.”
Source
Also according to David Schor on twitter:
"Looks like we might actually see Cannonlake OEM products in December. There is some channel movements..."
Source
Confirmed with Intel that Cannon Lake will use 46nm fin height 10nm process. - Ashraf Essa on twitter.
Icelake:
What is Icelake?
Icelake is a new architecture, directly replacing the Skylake core that the 6th 7th and 8th gen processors all use. Icelake is based on Intel's second generation 10nm(+) It is rumored to feature 8 cores on the mainstream platform. There is very likely to be a long overdue IPC increase of 5-10%~ due to 10nm woes they had to delay Icelake(apparently), It was meant to come after Cannonlake desktop, but as we know that was scrapped and replaced with Kabylake and Coffeelake.
Features:
Source
Availability:
This is a complete unknown. Likely to be very late 2018 (End of Q4) or Q1/Q2 2019
Tigerlake:
What is Tigerlake?
Tigerlake is the supposed successor to Icelake (Intel have not confirmed if the Tigerlake name even exists at this point), Tigerlakes codename was published by Ashraf Essa at the Motley Fool, It will be based on Intel's third generation 10nm(++) and is likely only to be an optimization, like Kaby lake but not as lackluster.
Features:
Availability:
Yet again a complete uknown, likely EOY 2019 early 2020.
Update:
"I strongly believe that Tiger Lake will have an enhanced CPU core (either enhanced Ice Lake or something totally new)." - Ashraf Essa on twitter.
"Murthy joined in late 2015, so I bet we see his influence on the 2020+ products. That means Tiger Lake." - Ashraf Essa on twitter.
"Agreed, and that's what I think they'll do. Gen12 in Tiger Lake is the big clue -- it means they had time to plan integration of new IPs." - Ashraf Essa on twitter.
Sapphire Rapids:
What is Sapphire Rapids?
Sapphire Rapids is rumored to be THE biggest change Intel has made to their architecture since the introduction of "Core", It is rumored to be a ground up arch, clean slate, all new it is also rumored that it is SERVER ONLY, could this be the start of Intel's divergence for certain markets? (I.E Different arch for different markets such as Server, Desktop, Mobile ETC).
Features:
Availability:
Likely 2020~
Alder Lake
What is Alder Lake?
All we know right now is that it comes after Tigerlake supposedly. The code name was posted by Ashraf Essa at the Motley Fool.
Features:
EOY 2020, early 2021
What is Cannonlake?
Cannonlake was apparently meant to be the succesor to Skylake, featuring 8 cores on the mainstream desktop with a token IPC jump of 5%~, but due to 10nm woes Desktop and Server Cannonlake were scrapped and were replaced with two 14nm desktop lineup slot ins, known as Kabylake and Coffee Lake respectively, I believe the server lineup was then replaced by Cascade lake, which is a Skylake SP refresh on 14nm++. Cannonlake is now Y/U dual core parts, likely due to yields, clocks and performance of Intel's first generation 10nm.
Source For 8 core Cannonlake
The screen shot is quite old, from 2015.
Die Size:
Cannonlakes 2+2 part is estimated to be 70.5mm^2 from a wafer shot taken by Ian Cutress from Anandtech
Source
Features:
- Cannonlake will apparently feature GT2 40EUs based on Gen10 IGPU.
- First Gen 10nm from Intel
- It will feature 2 cores Y/U parts only. 5.2/15w respectively
- It supports AVX512, more so than the Skylake SP core (and Icelake even more than that)
Sources for AVX Compatibility
Source1
Source2
Source3
Availability:
According to Intel Cannonlake will be shipping EOY 2017 in low volumes and ramp throughout H1 2018, they reiterated this in their last financial call and when rumors about a possibly delay to EOY 2018 were appearing.
"Update: Intel has reached out to ET with the following comment: “We’ll be shipping our first 10-nanometer products near the end of the year beginning with a lower volume SKU followed by a volume ramp in the first half of 2018.”
Source
Also according to David Schor on twitter:
"Looks like we might actually see Cannonlake OEM products in December. There is some channel movements..."
Source
Confirmed with Intel that Cannon Lake will use 46nm fin height 10nm process. - Ashraf Essa on twitter.
Icelake:
What is Icelake?
Icelake is a new architecture, directly replacing the Skylake core that the 6th 7th and 8th gen processors all use. Icelake is based on Intel's second generation 10nm(+) It is rumored to feature 8 cores on the mainstream platform. There is very likely to be a long overdue IPC increase of 5-10%~ due to 10nm woes they had to delay Icelake(apparently), It was meant to come after Cannonlake desktop, but as we know that was scrapped and replaced with Kabylake and Coffeelake.
Features:
- Icelake is to feature 10nm+, Intel's second generation 10nm
- Icelake is apparently to feature upto 8 cores on the mainstream
- Icelake is apparently to feature Gen11 IGPU Graphics, version and EU amount unknown
- Apparently has 48kb L1 cache per core instead of 32kb on the Skylake core
- Icelake MAY feature EMIB integration (unlikely IMO)
- Even more support for AVX512 instructions (as seen above)
- Should range from Mobile all the way upto Server
- Icelakes Server platform is named Whitley
Source
Availability:
This is a complete unknown. Likely to be very late 2018 (End of Q4) or Q1/Q2 2019
Tigerlake:
What is Tigerlake?
Tigerlake is the supposed successor to Icelake (Intel have not confirmed if the Tigerlake name even exists at this point), Tigerlakes codename was published by Ashraf Essa at the Motley Fool, It will be based on Intel's third generation 10nm(++) and is likely only to be an optimization, like Kaby lake but not as lackluster.
Features:
- Tigerlake apparently features Gen12 IGPU, version and EU amount unknown
- Is built on the 10nm++ manufacturing process
- Will likely feature upto 8 cores, like Icelake
- Should also range from Mobile to Server
Availability:
Yet again a complete uknown, likely EOY 2019 early 2020.
Update:
"I strongly believe that Tiger Lake will have an enhanced CPU core (either enhanced Ice Lake or something totally new)." - Ashraf Essa on twitter.
"Murthy joined in late 2015, so I bet we see his influence on the 2020+ products. That means Tiger Lake." - Ashraf Essa on twitter.
"Agreed, and that's what I think they'll do. Gen12 in Tiger Lake is the big clue -- it means they had time to plan integration of new IPs." - Ashraf Essa on twitter.
Sapphire Rapids:
What is Sapphire Rapids?
Sapphire Rapids is rumored to be THE biggest change Intel has made to their architecture since the introduction of "Core", It is rumored to be a ground up arch, clean slate, all new it is also rumored that it is SERVER ONLY, could this be the start of Intel's divergence for certain markets? (I.E Different arch for different markets such as Server, Desktop, Mobile ETC).
Features:
- Apparently Sapphire Rapids is built on Intel's 7nm process, this would make sense as Intel is making their new processes Server and Mobile first.
- Supposed successor of Tigerlake
- Likely to feature EMIB IMO to help with divergence between markets
- Server/Workstation only
- Server Platform is called Tinsley
Availability:
Likely 2020~
Alder Lake
What is Alder Lake?
All we know right now is that it comes after Tigerlake supposedly. The code name was posted by Ashraf Essa at the Motley Fool.
Features:
- Gen 13 GPU
- 10nm+++ or 7nm
EOY 2020, early 2021
Last edited: