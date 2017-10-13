Intel 10nm/7nm CPU/GPU Rumor Thread : Cannonlake, Icelake, Tigerlake, Sapphire Rapids, etc.

Cannonlake



What is Cannonlake?





Source For 8 core Cannonlake

The screen shot is quite old, from 2015. Cannonlake was apparently meant to be the succesor to Skylake, featuring 8 cores on the mainstream desktop with a token IPC jump of 5%~, but due to 10nm woes Desktop and Server Cannonlake were scrapped and were replaced with two 14nm desktop lineup slot ins, known as Kabylake and Coffee Lake respectively, I believe the server lineup was then replaced by Cascade lake, which is a Skylake SP refresh on 14nm++. Cannonlake is now Y/U dual core parts, likely due to yields, clocks and performance of Intel's first generation 10nm.The screen shot is quite old, from 2015.

Die Size:

Cannonlakes 2+2 part is estimated to be 70.5mm^2 from a wafer shot taken by Ian Cutress from Anandtech

Source

Features:

Cannonlake will apparently feature GT2 40EUs based on Gen10 IGPU.

First Gen 10nm from Intel

It will feature 2 cores Y/U parts only. 5.2/15w respectively

It supports AVX512, more so than the Skylake SP core (and Icelake even more than that)

Availability:





"Update: Intel has reached out to ET with the following comment: “We’ll be shipping our first 10-nanometer products near the end of the year beginning with a lower volume SKU followed by a volume ramp in the first half of 2018.”



Source According to Intel Cannonlake will be shipping EOY 2017 in low volumes and ramp throughout H1 2018, they reiterated this in their last financial call and when rumors about a possibly delay to EOY 2018 were appearing.Intel has reached out to ET with the following comment: “We’ll be shipping our first 10-nanometer products near the end of the year beginning with a lower volume SKU followed by a volume ramp in the first half of 2018.”

Also according to David Schor on twitter:





Source "Looks like we might actually see Cannonlake OEM products in December. There is some channel movements..."

Confirmed with Intel that Cannon Lake will use 46nm fin height 10nm process. - Ashraf Essa on twitter.

Icelake:

What is Icelake?

Icelake is a new architecture, directly replacing the Skylake core that the 6th 7th and 8th gen processors all use. Icelake is based on Intel's second generation 10nm(+) It is rumored to feature 8 cores on the mainstream platform. There is very likely to be a long overdue IPC increase of 5-10%~ due to 10nm woes they had to delay Icelake(apparently), It was meant to come after Cannonlake desktop, but as we know that was scrapped and replaced with Kabylake and Coffeelake.



Features:

Icelake is to feature 10nm+, Intel's second generation 10nm

Icelake is apparently to feature upto 8 cores on the mainstream

Icelake is apparently to feature Gen11 IGPU Graphics, version and EU amount unknown

Apparently has 48kb L1 cache per core instead of 32kb on the Skylake core

Icelake MAY feature EMIB integration (unlikely IMO)

Even more support for AVX512 instructions (as seen above)

Should range from Mobile all the way upto Server

Icelakes Server platform is named Whitley

Availability:

This is a complete unknown. Likely to be very late 2018 (End of Q4) or Q1/Q2 2019





Tigerlake:



What is Tigerlake?



Tigerlake is the supposed successor to Icelake (Intel have not confirmed if the Tigerlake name even exists at this point), Tigerlakes codename was published by Ashraf Essa at the Motley Fool , It will be based on Intel's third generation 10nm(++) and is likely only to be an optimization, like Kaby lake but not as lackluster.

Features:

Tigerlake apparently features Gen12 IGPU, version and EU amount unknown

Is built on the 10nm++ manufacturing process

Will likely feature upto 8 cores, like Icelake

Should also range from Mobile to Server

Availability:

Yet again a complete uknown, likely EOY 2019 early 2020.



What is Sapphire Rapids?

Sapphire Rapids is rumored to be THE biggest change Intel has made to their architecture since the introduction of "Core", It is rumored to be a ground up arch, clean slate, all new it is also rumored that it is SERVER ONLY, could this be the start of Intel's divergence for certain markets? (I.E Different arch for different markets such as Server, Desktop, Mobile ETC).



Features:

Apparently Sapphire Rapids is built on Intel's 7nm process, this would make sense as Intel is making their new processes Server and Mobile first.

Supposed successor of Tigerlake

Likely to feature EMIB IMO to help with divergence between markets

Server/Workstation only

Server Platform is called Tinsley









Availability:

Likely 2020~

Alder Lake



What is Alder Lake?

All we know right now is that it comes after Tigerlake supposedly. The code name was posted by Ashraf Essa at the Motley Fool

Features:

Gen 13 GPU

10nm+++ or 7nm

Availability:

EOY 2020, early 2021

Sources for AVX Compatibility