Intel 10nm/7nm CPU/GPU Rumor Thread : Cannonlake, Icelake, Tigerlake, Sapphire Rapids, etc.

Dayman

Cannonlake

What is Cannonlake?
Cannonlake was apparently meant to be the succesor to Skylake, featuring 8 cores on the mainstream desktop with a token IPC jump of 5%~, but due to 10nm woes Desktop and Server Cannonlake were scrapped and were replaced with two 14nm desktop lineup slot ins, known as Kabylake and Coffee Lake respectively, I believe the server lineup was then replaced by Cascade lake, which is a Skylake SP refresh on 14nm++. Cannonlake is now Y/U dual core parts, likely due to yields, clocks and performance of Intel's first generation 10nm.

Source For 8 core Cannonlake
The screen shot is quite old, from 2015.

Die Size:
Cannonlakes 2+2 part is estimated to be 70.5mm^2 from a wafer shot taken by Ian Cutress from Anandtech

Source

Features:
  • Cannonlake will apparently feature GT2 40EUs based on Gen10 IGPU.
  • First Gen 10nm from Intel
  • It will feature 2 cores Y/U parts only. 5.2/15w respectively
  • It supports AVX512, more so than the Skylake SP core (and Icelake even more than that)
97pc7s9n.png

DMA38RyW4AAIzNm.png

Sources for AVX Compatibility
Source1
Source2
Source3

Availability:
According to Intel Cannonlake will be shipping EOY 2017 in low volumes and ramp throughout H1 2018, they reiterated this in their last financial call and when rumors about a possibly delay to EOY 2018 were appearing.

"Update: Intel has reached out to ET with the following comment: “We’ll be shipping our first 10-nanometer products near the end of the year beginning with a lower volume SKU followed by a volume ramp in the first half of 2018.”

Source

Also according to David Schor on twitter:

"Looks like we might actually see Cannonlake OEM products in December. There is some channel movements..."

Source

Confirmed with Intel that Cannon Lake will use 46nm fin height 10nm process. - Ashraf Essa on twitter.

Icelake:

What is Icelake?

Icelake is a new architecture, directly replacing the Skylake core that the 6th 7th and 8th gen processors all use. Icelake is based on Intel's second generation 10nm(+) It is rumored to feature 8 cores on the mainstream platform. There is very likely to be a long overdue IPC increase of 5-10%~ due to 10nm woes they had to delay Icelake(apparently), It was meant to come after Cannonlake desktop, but as we know that was scrapped and replaced with Kabylake and Coffeelake.

Features:
2-1260.png

1-1260.png


Source

Availability:
This is a complete unknown. Likely to be very late 2018 (End of Q4) or Q1/Q2 2019


Tigerlake:

What is Tigerlake?
Tigerlake is the supposed successor to Icelake (Intel have not confirmed if the Tigerlake name even exists at this point), Tigerlakes codename was published by Ashraf Essa at the Motley Fool, It will be based on Intel's third generation 10nm(++) and is likely only to be an optimization, like Kaby lake but not as lackluster.

Features:
  • Tigerlake apparently features Gen12 IGPU, version and EU amount unknown
  • Is built on the 10nm++ manufacturing process
  • Will likely feature upto 8 cores, like Icelake
  • Should also range from Mobile to Server

Availability:
Yet again a complete uknown, likely EOY 2019 early 2020.

Update:

"I strongly believe that Tiger Lake will have an enhanced CPU core (either enhanced Ice Lake or something totally new)." - Ashraf Essa on twitter.

"Murthy joined in late 2015, so I bet we see his influence on the 2020+ products. That means Tiger Lake." - Ashraf Essa on twitter.

"Agreed, and that's what I think they'll do. Gen12 in Tiger Lake is the big clue -- it means they had time to plan integration of new IPs." - Ashraf Essa on twitter.

Sapphire Rapids:

What is Sapphire Rapids?
Sapphire Rapids is rumored to be THE biggest change Intel has made to their architecture since the introduction of "Core", It is rumored to be a ground up arch, clean slate, all new it is also rumored that it is SERVER ONLY, could this be the start of Intel's divergence for certain markets? (I.E Different arch for different markets such as Server, Desktop, Mobile ETC).

Features:
Rb0KNA8.png


9gxhy79y.png


Availability:
Likely 2020~

Alder Lake

What is Alder Lake?
All we know right now is that it comes after Tigerlake supposedly. The code name was posted by Ashraf Essa at the Motley Fool.

Features:
  • Gen 13 GPU
  • 10nm+++ or 7nm
Availability:
EOY 2020, early 2021



 
Nightfire

Any information on Xeon based CFLs? Something like an e3-1270 v7 might be good for those that do not need integrated graphics, but still want a cheap motherboard or ECC.
 
Dayman

Nightfire said:
Any information on Xeon based CFLs? Something like an e3-1270 v7 might be good for those that do not need integrated graphics, but still want a cheap motherboard or ECC.
I haven't heard anything about Coffee lake Xeons. The next lineup of Xeons is Cascade lake which is a Skylake SP refresh on 14nm++ so I guess you could consider that Coffee lake Xeons due to the process change and likely errata fixes.
 
Nightfire

Cascade looks to be an SKL-X xeon not an SKL/KBL xeon if I understood that article at all. It seems strange that they would go through the trouble of a KBL xeon, but not a CFL xeon, which is a significant performance boost.
 
craigdt

craigdt

Soo...
Do I build a new 6 core 8700k system to replace my 3770, or wait apparently a year for the 8 core 9700k?

Obviously, I get a new machine only every 5 or 6 years.
 
S

Speedeu4ia

craigdt said:
Soo...
Do I build a new 6 core 8700k system to replace my 3770, or wait apparently a year for the 8 core 9700k?

Obviously, I get a new machine only every 5 or 6 years.
Since they are not currently available makes it easy to wait and if you don't like what you see the 8700k should be cheaper
 
R

Raendor

Definitely waiting for 8-core Icelake to upgrade. 6700k to 8700k is not a huge improvement, especially considering same rehashed chipset and architecture. Ice lake though might be what sandy was at its time. Doubling the cores and threads also sounds like a proper upgrade and it will be right around 4 years since skylake release. Hope they’ll also bring new features like ddr5 and pci-e 4.0 with this arch.
 
D

Dayman

ICL will not get DDR5, it's due out Late 2018 early 2019, too early for DDR5, PCIE 4 is possible but I don't see it, maybe PCIE 4 spec for DMI ?
 
D

Dayman

craigdt

craigdt

Did we already talk about the possible 8 core ice lake processors possibly working in Z370 motherboards?

I can't remeber where I saw it. Probably bs... So you're saying there's a chance!
 
D

Dayman

craigdt said:
Did we already talk about the possible 8 core ice lake processors possibly working in Z370 motherboards?

I can't remeber where I saw it. Probably bs... So you're saying there's a chance!
A supposed Coffee Lake 8 core is coming in H2 2018, that should work in Z370 and Z390, maybe Icelake will work in Z390. But I doubt Z370 will get ICL
 
craigdt

craigdt

Do we anticipate the current batch of 8th Gen processors working in z390 boards?
 
craigdt

craigdt

Well let's
Dayman said:
Yes
Well let's get a move on, dammit.

I want to build a new machine within the next 8 to 12 months.
Are the z390 boards going to come out at the same time as the ice lake processors?
I'd prefer to wait until there is a significant upgrade from my 3770.

6 core is pretty tempting... But I'd rather wait a bit longer to get an 8 core mainstream cpu
 
D

Dayman

craigdt said:
Well let's


Well let's get a move on, dammit.

I want to build a new machine within the next 8 to 12 months.
Are the z390 boards going to come out at the same time as the ice lake processors?
I'd prefer to wait until there is a significant upgrade from my 3770.

6 core is pretty tempting... But I'd rather wait a bit longer to get an 8 core mainstream cpu
Z390 is apparently H2 2018, so just before Icelakes debut in early 2019.

 
Last edited:
N4CR

N4CR

If you're waiting for 8 core icelake, you may as well consider Zen2.. it'll be a great time to upgrade.
No doubt there will be another shortage of DDRwhatever by then though.
 
E

extide

Hrmm, Sapphire Rapids looks pretty cool, I have surprisingly never even heard of it before.
 
Shintai

Shintai

Looks like ICL mainstream desktop and mobile will have AVX512 too then :eek:
 
B

BrainEater

I have invested in the socket-p skylake sp variant in the last few months.
These chips came out 2 months ago in the 'retail' segment.bleeding edge essentially.
The 'high performance' workstation/server (xeon) chips are 1 year behind basically everything else.
---

Call me when I can get Icelake Xeons !

(Even spicy ones.....will trade beer for silicon )

:dead:
 
C

Communism

BrainEater said:
I have invested in the socket-p skylake sp variant in the last few months.
These chips came out 2 months ago in the 'retail' segment.bleeding edge essentially.
The 'high performance' workstation/server (xeon) chips are 1 year behind basically everything else.
---

Call me when I can get Icelake Xeons !

(Even spicy ones.....will trade beer for silicon )

:dead:
The big boys got their purleys 8+ months early.

Just be as big as Google or Baidu :p.
 
craigdt

craigdt

I'd like to build a 8350k to tide me over till the 8 core ice lakes come out... Learn to overclock on it
 
T

tangoseal

you guys do know that essentially this process is just another way of saying... were gonna retrofit some 10nm transistors here and there but the chip is a hodge podge of 14,12, and 10nm transistors mixed in. The whole of the chip is not 10nm. In fact I would garner a small percentage of the chips overall transistors are actually 10nm. It is definitely moving forward though.

By the time they get 7nm down most of the chip at that time will be 10nm with some 12 nm here and there and the new 7nm in places. And at 5nm the same story.

However less than 5nm we may encounter a wall. Where electrons quantumly just ignore the gate and hope right around or through it to the atoms on the other side of the gate on the drain end. Or you get drain end electrons hopping through the gate onto the source. We ARE going to have to find a new tech to stop this from happening, some exotic blend of material, or just abandon silicon and go organics or some other interesting tech. Definitely not quantum though.
 
D

Dayman

tangoseal said:
you guys do know that essentially this process is just another way of saying... were gonna retrofit some 10nm transistors here and there but the chip is a hodge podge of 14,12, and 10nm transistors mixed in. The whole of the chip is not 10nm. In fact I would garner a small percentage of the chips overall transistors are actually 10nm. It is definitely moving forward though.
Sounds like you're describing EMIB? Which I assume arrives Server - Mobile with Icelake.

tangoseal said:
By the time they get 7nm down most of the chip at that time will be 10nm with some 12 nm here and there and the new 7nm in places. And at 5nm the same story.
More than likely yeah - except the 12nm part because Intel doesn't have a "12nm" process.

tangoseal said:
We ARE going to have to find a new tech to stop this from happening, some exotic blend of material, or just abandon silicon and go organics or some other interesting tech.
Of course, Silicon will meet its end sooner or later and afaik EUV only prolongs that life shortly. I think Indium Gallium Arsenide(InGaAs) was a replacement talked about but I'm not 100% sure.



APPARENTLY, Intel will move on from Silicon at 7nm but i'm not sure if that remains true.

Intel forges ahead to 10nm, will move away from silicon at 7nm

Intel at ISSCC 2015: Reaping the Benefits of 14nm and Going Beyond 10nm
 
Last edited:
T

tangoseal

Thanks for those links. I think AMD is doing 12nm so I mixed the two up. But even AMD does heterogeneous implementation as well. There is no need to use, in the example of your above screenshots, 10nm for the uncore portion of the die. There is just no need for it unless you want to run cooler but even then the uncore portion doesn't generate that much heat, not like the cores and cache and in the case of this chip the IGP when its being loaded down.

I am just really hoping to get an Ice lake or Cannon Lake X model for X299. Lets hope they follow suit like they did with X99 and have a couple generation that fit the board. I got an Asus Prime Delux for more than 50% off msrp. So that was an absolute legal steal and I don't want to relinquish the board so fast.
 
Gideon

Gideon

tangoseal said:
Thanks for those links. I think AMD is doing 12nm so I mixed the two up. But even AMD does heterogeneous implementation as well. There is no need to use, in the example of your above screenshots, 10nm for the uncore portion of the die. There is just no need for it unless you want to run cooler but even then the uncore portion doesn't generate that much heat, not like the cores and cache and in the case of this chip the IGP when its being loaded down.

I am just really hoping to get an Ice lake or Cannon Lake X model for X299. Lets hope they follow suit like they did with X99 and have a couple generation that fit the board. I got an Asus Prime Delux for more than 50% off msrp. So that was an absolute legal steal and I don't want to relinquish the board so fast.
I seriously doubt anything 10nm will be working in your X299 board, highly unlikely to be compatible especially with Intel. You got a good current chip at least so you should be fine.
 
Shintai

Shintai

tangoseal said:
you guys do know that essentially this process is just another way of saying... were gonna retrofit some 10nm transistors here and there but the chip is a hodge podge of 14,12, and 10nm transistors mixed in. The whole of the chip is not 10nm. In fact I would garner a small percentage of the chips overall transistors are actually 10nm. It is definitely moving forward though.
An entire die is the same node. There is no mix within the die.
 
Shintai

Shintai

Gideon said:
I seriously doubt anything 10nm will be working in your X299 board, highly unlikely to be compatible especially with Intel. You got a good current chip at least so you should be fine.
Cascade Lake is the 14nm++ upgrade for X299 before EOL.
 
T

tangoseal

Gideon said:
I seriously doubt anything 10nm will be working in your X299 board, highly unlikely to be compatible especially with Intel. You got a good current chip at least so you should be fine.
Yeah it is typical. I could see a coffee lake X maybe if they decided to drop something like that. I guess alot of their planning is also depending on how Zen+ and 2 does. Of course I dont think anyone saw x299 coming like it did.
 
