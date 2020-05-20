Intel 10 Series "Comet Lake" Launch Review Roundup (10900K, 10700K, 10600K, 10500K)

The NDA on performance reviews has finally lifted today and there's going to be a scattering of 10900K, 10600K and possibly other chips reviewed across the web. I'm working to get them all listed here - post 'em if you have 'em and I'll add them during the day.
The FPS Review - 10900K | 10600K | Z490 Overview
TechPowerUp -
PC Perspective - 10900K & 10600K
Legit Reviews -
Guru3d - 10900K | 10600K
Hot Hardware - 10900K & 10600K
OC3D - 10900K & 10600K
Tom's Hardware - 10900K
AnandTech - 10900K, 100700K & 10500K
Kit Guru - 10900K
Phoronix - 10900K & 10600K
