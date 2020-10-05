Integrated camera not found

I used to have access to my laptop's integrated camera. It has been a few months since I have used the camera in Zoom, but today it does not show up. I have Win10-32 Home and assume it might have been removed somehow when Windows did an update. I have done all the things I know to do. Device Manager does not show a camera and a scan does not show any camera. I also checked all the categories in DM and there just is no camera. When I type camera in the start menu, it opens a page that says my camera cannot be found and the error code is: 0xA00F4244-no camera attached.

I went to the MSI driver website, but there are no camera drivers. Also, a motherboard and chipset update from the driver webpage did not add the camera drivers. Not sure what else I can do, but need the camera.