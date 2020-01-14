Installing windows 10 to large drive

So I have been trying multiple times to install windows 10 on a 6 TB drive in one partition. But for some stupid reason windows is absolutely retarded. The typical instructions are from booting up, to shift-f10 and run diskpart - select disk 0 - clean - convert gpt - then continue but windows then decides to unconvert it from gpt, to make the small reserved partition, a 2 GB partition, and then throw away the other 3.56 GB in an unusable/unformattible partition anybody know how to fix this? thanks!