Installing windows 10 to large drive

    jiminator

    So I have been trying multiple times to install windows 10 on a 6 TB drive in one partition.
    But for some stupid reason windows is absolutely retarded.
    The typical instructions are from booting up, to shift-f10 and run diskpart - select disk 0 - clean - convert gpt - then continue
    but windows then decides to unconvert it from gpt, to make the small reserved partition, a 2 GB partition, and then throw away the other 3.56 GB in an unusable/unformattible partition
    anybody know how to fix this? thanks!
     
