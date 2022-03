I'm working on my coworkers laptop. Trying to speed it up for her. It has a failing HDD and win 10 home. I stuck an SSD In it and expected to reinstall windows. But it will not boot windows installer. It hangs on an HP screen and reboots... I eventually got the original hard disk booting off of a USB enclosure. I think my only option is cloning. The UEFI appears to be diagnostic only. Any ideas?