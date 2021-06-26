Installing old games with Installshield

Armenius
I was playing around with some old games trying to install them on my PC and ran into an issue with those using Installshield. Apparently Installshield 5 and older use a launcher program to extract the setup contents and then start the install process in earnest. The issue is that this launcher is 16-bit, which doesn't work on 64-bit operating systems. I've tried replacing the setup.exe with the one from here, but the process just sits in the background doing nothing like the version 6.x executable that comes with Windows 10. In particular I'm trying to install NASCAR Racing 3 and its expansion. The game itself runs fine in Windows 10 from what I'm seeing, but I can't seem to get past this hurdle.
Does anybody here have experience with this and possibly have a solution? Is there possibly a way to manually extract the setup files?
