Installing old games with Installshield

I was playing around with some old games trying to install them on my PC and ran into an issue with those using Installshield. Apparently Installshield 5 and older use a launcher program to extract the setup contents and then start the install process in earnest. The issue is that this launcher is 16-bit, which doesn't work on 64-bit operating systems. I've tried replacing the setup.exe with the one from here , but the process just sits in the background doing nothing like the version 6.x executable that comes with Windows 10. In particular I'm trying to install NASCAR Racing 3 and its expansion. The game itself runs fine in Windows 10 from what I'm seeing, but I can't seem to get past this hurdle.Does anybody here have experience with this and possibly have a solution? Is there possibly a way to manually extract the setup files?