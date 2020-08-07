Installing 2 M2 SSD's on a z490 motherboard

Z490 supports 16 CPU lanes to your GPU (or you can split x8/x8 for dual GPU).. It then has a DMI 3.0 link to the PCH (this is basically a pcie 3.0 x4 link). So anything plugged in besides those two pcie slots are going to be sharing a single pcie x4 link equivalent. If your reading/writing to two NVME at the same time, their bandwidth is effectively x2. This is also shared with things like your network and some USB, SATA. The more you're using, the slower it will run. Welcome to the land of compromise. This is another reason some people prefer AMD for things other than gaming, but I'll leave it at that as it's a bit off topic as you already have what you have.Summary: Your GPU by itself is using up all pcie directly to your CPU regardless of having an NVME installed. The reason you can run more things is due to multiplexing/sharing in the PCH, the more things share the less performance they may have.