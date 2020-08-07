Installing 2 M2 SSD's on a z490 motherboard

ChronoDetector
I'm currently using a z490 motherboard with an i7 10700k and have a 512gb M2 SSD installed, thinking about getting a 4TB M2 SSD from PCCG for storage to replace my traditional hard drive which I have been using for years now https://www.pccasegear.com/products/51139/adata-xpg-s40g-rgb-m-2-nvme-ssd-4tb
I heard the z490 chipset only supports 20 PCI-E lanes and I have a RTX 2080 Ti. I'm not familiar with PCI-E lanes and how they work, if I have 2 M2 SSD's occupied along with a dedicated PCI-E GPU, will it completely use up the PCI-E lanes and will I see a performance decrease due to limited PCI-E lanes?
