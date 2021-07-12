installed Xeon E 1680 v2 want to OC advice please?

After the great help here I swapped my 3930K for an E 1680v2 on my ASUS P9X79 Pro.

I also upgraded my 120mm AIO to a 240mm and added another 200MM fan.

So now I want to OC it to a stabil speed and I've never done that before.

This is a work computer running Adobe Premiere CS6 and 3ds Max so it will process long renders for many hours straight.

Is 4.00 GHz reasonable? Stability and dependability are important



Is this good advice?

