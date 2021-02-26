Installed the EVGA Hybrid cooler on my RTX 3080 FTW3 and now my PC stops at on Code 97.

Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
18,163
doesn't post or have video output.

Was working fine before I installed the hybrid cooler and works fine with 1080ti.
I reset the BIOS, reseated the card and cables a few times, still nothing.

EDIT: Installed the Hybrid Cooler on my RTX 3080. After I installed it, I get a code 97 on the motherboard and it doesn't post.
I tried different slots, and then put the stock cooler back on and it still won't post, gets stuck on Code 97.

I put my 1080ti I still have in the PC and it posts and works fine.

IMG_0819.JPEG
 
Last edited:
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
5,746
Zepher said:
doesn't post or have video output.

Was working fine before I installed the hybrid cooler and works fine with 1080ti.
I reset the BIOS, reseated the card and cables a few times, still nothing.

View attachment 333450
Click to expand...
Card probably dead. Which motherboard? Did you look up what the code is? I recently put a block on a 3080 ftw 3 and would stop on error 62 with no display. Card was dead since it would post fine with a different card. Try another GPU if you have access to one.
 
C

criccio

Fully Equipped
Joined
Mar 26, 2008
Messages
13,572
He left out a lot of useful information but states "...and works fine with 1080ti"

Indicates to me that the card he put the cooler on was something else and he then tried a 1080Ti in the board which works.

Sounds like the card you put the hybrid cooler on is dead. You could always remove it, inspect and try to re-install.
 
E

exlink

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 16, 2006
Messages
5,893
Have heard of this happening to a few other people. Not sure what the cause could be other than an unintended short somewhere.
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
5,746
criccio said:
He left out a lot of useful information but states "...and works fine with 1080ti"

Indicates to me that the card he put the cooler on was something else and he then tried a 1080Ti in the board which works.

Sounds like the card you put the hybrid cooler on is dead. You could always remove it, inspect and try to re-install.
Click to expand...
Oh. I read it as he put it on a 1080ti. I looked it up and code 97 is gpu error. Try reseating in the slot. More then likely you shorted or broke something on the gpu putting the block on. It is worth removing and inspect the card and give it a good cleaning with alcohol and see if she works. If is a evga card they will likely replace it no issues like they did with mine.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
23,785
Sounds like you dun fucked up something in the installation. Could be a short or scratch somewhere. What did you use for thermal interface?
 
H

highlander2607

Weaksauce
Joined
Jan 14, 2006
Messages
92
Read on another forum that sometimes people overtighten the screws putting the cards back together and it shorts the card out. Might try to check that.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
23,785
highlander2607 said:
Read on another forum that sometimes people overtighten the screws putting the cards back together and it shorts the card out. Might try to check that.
Click to expand...
This is true. The tolerances are so tight that it is very easy to do. I ripped the head off of one of the back plate screws trying to put my 2080 Ti back together.
 
H

highlander2607

Weaksauce
Joined
Jan 14, 2006
Messages
92
If he modified this card himself even with a EVGA factory water block will EVGA still honor the warranty on the original card?
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
5,746
highlander2607 said:
If he modified this card himself even with a EVGA factory water block will EVGA still honor the warranty on the original card?
Click to expand...
Yes. They did with my alphacool block for evga 3089 ftw 3 two weeks ago. Their warranty allow to have wb installed on it. You just have to put the original cooler back on before sending it back. I am sure they can deny the warranty if there is obvious damage to the gpu. They didn't even question the temper stickers being removed
 
Last edited:
E

exlink

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 16, 2006
Messages
5,893
I’ve seen EVGA say (in the US at least) the stickers on the cards are to alert them if the card was opened when received for step up. That way they know to open the card and inspect thermal pads and whatnot to ensure everything is still good for when they relist it for sale as b-stock.
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
5,746
exlink said:
I’ve seen EVGA say (in the US at least) the stickers on the cards are to alert them if the card was opened when received for step up. That way they know to open the card and inspect thermal pads and whatnot to ensure everything is still good for when they relist it for sale as b-stock.
Click to expand...
It was very tight to remove the cooler with out destroying the pads. It is more like a putty.
 
E

exlink

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 16, 2006
Messages
5,893
SilverSliver said:
You broke one and get a shiny new one to replace it while I've been on the list since last year for one. :dead:
Click to expand...
He might end up getting a refurbished one. I think EVGA only replaces with a new one if it fails within 30 days of purchase.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top