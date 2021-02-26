Installed the EVGA Hybrid cooler on my RTX 3080 FTW3 and now my PC stops at on Code 97.

Zepher
[H]ipster Replacement
- Joined
- Sep 29, 2001
- Messages
- 18,163
doesn't post or have video output.
Was working fine before I installed the hybrid cooler and works fine with 1080ti.
I reset the BIOS, reseated the card and cables a few times, still nothing.
EDIT: Installed the Hybrid Cooler on my RTX 3080. After I installed it, I get a code 97 on the motherboard and it doesn't post.
I tried different slots, and then put the stock cooler back on and it still won't post, gets stuck on Code 97.
I put my 1080ti I still have in the PC and it posts and works fine.
Was working fine before I installed the hybrid cooler and works fine with 1080ti.
I reset the BIOS, reseated the card and cables a few times, still nothing.
EDIT: Installed the Hybrid Cooler on my RTX 3080. After I installed it, I get a code 97 on the motherboard and it doesn't post.
I tried different slots, and then put the stock cooler back on and it still won't post, gets stuck on Code 97.
I put my 1080ti I still have in the PC and it posts and works fine.
Last edited: