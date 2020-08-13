Install FMWhatsapp v8 Anti-ban on LDPlay4?

V

valerielyons

n00b
Joined
Aug 5, 2020
Messages
2
Hi everybody,
I have installed LDPlay4 android emulator on Laptop intel, there are some applications that can run some but not work. I found that there are few people who installed FMWhatsapp v8 on other emulator who got their account banned by whatsapp. Should I install the fmwhatsapp v8 anti-ban app on LDPlay4 that suffers from that general condition. Has anyone successfully installed fmwhatsapp on it and used it stable yet, please share it for me.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Tags
anti-ban fmwhatsapp fmwhatsapp apk
Top