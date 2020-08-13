Install FMWhatsapp v8 Anti-ban on LDPlay4?

Hi everybody,

I have installed LDPlay4 android emulator on Laptop intel, there are some applications that can run some but not work. I found that there are few people who installed FMWhatsapp v8 on other emulator who got their account banned by whatsapp. Should I install the fmwhatsapp v8 anti-ban app on LDPlay4 that suffers from that general condition. Has anyone successfully installed fmwhatsapp on it and used it stable yet, please share it for me.