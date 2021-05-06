Insightful look at the supply chain issues around GPU's

An actually useful look at behind the scenes events around the GPU scarcity, warning about some bad PSU's.

Interesting tidbits: both AMD and Nvidia are pumping out twice the quantity of GPU's and its still not enough. exploding PSU's being bundled with video cards to get rid of old junk (Newegg) to beware of.

 
Interesting tidbits: both AMD and Nvidia are pumping out twice the quantity of GPU's and its still not enough.
Yet last month we were being fed the idea that both AMD & Nvidia put in less orders for silicon because they didn't think there would be any demand... and here we are being told they're making double the amount they normally would? What to believe?
 
Yet last month we were being fed the idea that both AMD & Nvidia put in less orders for silicon because they didn't think there would be any demand... and here we are being told they're making double the amount they normally would? What to believe?
Both AMD and Nvidia would have pre-booked Fab production for what they believed they would be enough. But since the first production runs, they would have been booking more and more FAB time to try and fill the demand.
 
