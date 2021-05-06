Insightful look at the supply chain issues around GPU's

GoodBoy
An actually useful look at behind the scenes events around the GPU scarcity, warning about some bad PSU's.
Interesting tidbits: both AMD and Nvidia are pumping out twice the quantity of GPU's and its still not enough. exploding PSU's being bundled with video cards to get rid of old junk (Newegg) to beware of.
