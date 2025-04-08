Insider Claims NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Transitioning to Usage of SK hynix GDDR7 Memory Modules

erek
"So far, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50xx graphics card models have shipped with Samsung GDDR7 memory modules onboard. According to a fresh MEGAsizeGPU (aka @Zed__Wang) claim, a change in vendor has already occurred. The tenured tracker of Team Green inside track information believes that the company has: "started to use SK hynix GDDR7 for the GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards. Started with GeForce RTX 5070 first." Officially, NVIDIA's latest board designs can support GDDR7 modules produced by the "big three:" Samsung, SK hynix and Micron (see BIOS info below). Team Green's comfortable market leading position probably grants plenty of negotiation power to pick and choose the best component deals. Day one evaluators performed teardowns on GeForce RTX 50 series review samples; TechPowerUp's W1zzard found Samsung "K4VAF325ZC-SC32" GDDR7 units—rated for 32 Gbps—onboard various GeForce RTX 5080 16 GB models. As outlined by VideoCardz, the rest of NVIDIA's "Blackwell" gaming product stack sticks with 28 Gbps-rated Samsung GDDR7 modules, extending to its Mobile portfolio."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/335216/...ing-to-usage-of-sk-hynix-gddr7-memory-modules
