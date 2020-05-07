Inside Xbox series X gameplay live stream today May 7th

Comixbooks
Silent Hill-inspired The Medium looks fantastic from the short cinematic preview shown. Can't wait to see more of that.
This should not have been called a "gameplay" premiere because I have not seen any gameplay as of yet.
almost 100% that all will be revealed in next months showing in June. Shit, maybe not till July.this is boring, holiday season is months away, still no launch dates or prices for either console. What in the literal F?