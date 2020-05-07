Inside Xbox series X gameplay live stream today May 7th

Bloodlines 2 is looking a hell of a lot better than the last time we saw. Great to see that progress.
 
Damn I knew I forgot something this morning!

this all looks really good so far, wow
 
Silent Hill-inspired The Medium looks fantastic from the short cinematic preview shown. Can't wait to see more of that.

This should not have been called a "gameplay" premiere because I have not seen any gameplay as of yet.
 
Armenius said:
Silent Hill-inspired The Medium looks fantastic from the short cinematic preview shown. Can't wait to see more of that.

This should not have been called a "gameplay" premiere because I have not seen any gameplay as of yet.
Verge said:
this is boring, holiday season is months away, still no launch dates or prices for either console. What in the literal F?
almost 100% that all will be revealed in next months showing in June. Shit, maybe not till July.
 
