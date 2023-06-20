Inside China's underground illegal black market for high-end Nvidia AI chips

erek
Only in China …
“The Chinese vendors said they procured the chips primarily in two ways: snatching up excess stock that finds its way to the market after Nvidia ships large quantities to big U.S. firms, or importing through companies locally incorporated in places such as India, Taiwan and Singapore.
This means the quantities they can secure are small, far from what's needed to build a sophisticated AI large language model from scratch.
A model similar to OpenAI's GPT would require more than 30,000 Nvidia A100 cards, according to research firm TrendForce. But a handful can run complex machine-learning tasks and enhance existing AI models.
According to an electronics procurement website that listed some 40 sellers of A100s, most were located in the Huaqiangbei electronics area. But listings for A100s could also be found on Alibaba's (9988.HK) Taobao e-commerce site, on Xiaohongshu which is similar to Instagram, as well as on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.
Alibaba, Xiaohongshu and Douyin-owner ByteDance did not respond to requests for comment.
Some of the vendors cautioned that fraud had become common with refurbished chips being passed off as A100s.
Nvidia's more advanced H100 chips, only on the market since March, appear much harder to come by.
Vinci Chow, a lecturer in economics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong whose department has procured four A100 cards from local vendors for research purposes, said he had been told some packs of eight H100 chips were available for purchase. But only one of the 10 vendors Reuters spoke with said they could procure H100s.
The U.S. is likely not too bothered about small transactions of the chips, said Charlie Chai, a Shanghai-based analyst at 86Research.
"Only if/when China poses a greater threat following significant catch-ups will we see more strict enforcement," he said.
He added the premiums currently commanded by Chinese vendors for A100 and H100 chips could collapse in the future as many of the Chinese AI startups that were driving purchases would eventually withdraw from the market.”
Source: https://www.reuters.com/technology/...d-market-high-end-nvidia-ai-chips-2023-06-19/
