Innodisk Unveils Industry's First DDR5-7200 RDIMM Offering 64 GB per Module

"Building on extensive field experience and insights gained from serving a wide range of customers, Innodisk continues to strengthen its validation process with rigorous stress tests under extreme conditions, such as 4-corner, thermal shock, humidity, and PCB bending test, guaranteeing stable performance under heavy loading conditions with ongoing efforts to further broaden its validation scope.

To meet the diverse demands of data-intensive applications, the rest of the DDR5 7200 product family, including CUDIMM, CSODIMM, ECC CUDIMM, and ECC CSODIMM form factors, is set to roll out before Q1 2026, providing customers with a wider range of competitive options.

With this product upgrade, Innodisk reinforces its commitment to delivering innovative memory solutions that empower edge AI and embedded applications, ensuring reliable performance in demanding industrial environments."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342424/...rst-ddr5-7200-rdimm-offering-64-gb-per-module
 
