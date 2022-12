INNOCN 27" 4K HDR1000 Mini LED Computer Monitor - $549 after coupon

I got the monitor and it's great for what I need it to do.



Pros: With local dimming turned on the screen is a perfect companion for an OLED tv. Black is black, not an orange IPS glow. It also trounces my 3000:1 LG VA monitor in this regard. Perfect for static icons and other windows I don't want to leave on the OLED screen for long periods of time. The SDR PQ is fantastic, 4k videos and colors look awesome.



Cons: Limited to 60 Hz. Some "halo" like effects are noticeable in the zones that are turned on. This is subtle when viewed straight on, but doesn't look great from side angles. The HDR is crap. Bezel is silver which may be a con for some.



Overall I am impressed with this monitor for the price. I can see the potential for mini-LED tech going forward. As a side monitor for productivity, media consumption and static elements, it's perfect. I wouldn't game on it, but that is what the OLED is for.



The $489 Black Friday deal is dead, but it's still available at $549 with coupon code. Good value for the money IMO.