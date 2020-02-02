inno3d x4 1070Ti Fix

hi all i bought a inno3d 1070Ti from ebay was a great deal, Originally $325 cad but once i got it and got it all running in pc it was starting to show fuzzy text around buttons in FF14 launcher and temps at idle were 65c to 90c once loaded ff14. i took it apart and removed the terrible thermal pads, the chalk they called tim, used fuji extreme thermal pads and thermo grizzly on the gpu once i softened the chalk they had and was chipped away. once die was clean repasted it,



i was wondering if there is a better aftermarket cooler i could use like the arctic extreme series, just wondering as of today gpu is sitting at about 30c idle 50c load but was thinking of longevity as i dont trust this to be sold or used in a system id sell. maybe retire it to htpc use for plex,