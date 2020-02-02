inno3d x4 1070Ti Fix

Shadowarez

Shadowarez

n00b
Joined
Jul 8, 2019
Messages
29
hi all i bought a inno3d 1070Ti from ebay was a great deal, Originally $325 cad but once i got it and got it all running in pc it was starting to show fuzzy text around buttons in FF14 launcher and temps at idle were 65c to 90c once loaded ff14. i took it apart and removed the terrible thermal pads, the chalk they called tim, used fuji extreme thermal pads and thermo grizzly on the gpu once i softened the chalk they had and was chipped away. once die was clean repasted it,

i was wondering if there is a better aftermarket cooler i could use like the arctic extreme series, just wondering as of today gpu is sitting at about 30c idle 50c load but was thinking of longevity as i dont trust this to be sold or used in a system id sell. maybe retire it to htpc use for plex,
 

Attachments

T

thecold

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 12, 2017
Messages
387
Shadowarez said:
hi all i bought a inno3d 1070Ti from ebay was a great deal, Originally $325 cad but once i got it and got it all running in pc it was starting to show fuzzy text around buttons in FF14 launcher and temps at idle were 65c to 90c once loaded ff14. i took it apart and removed the terrible thermal pads, the chalk they called tim, used fuji extreme thermal pads and thermo grizzly on the gpu once i softened the chalk they had and was chipped away. once die was clean repasted it,

i was wondering if there is a better aftermarket cooler i could use like the arctic extreme series, just wondering as of today gpu is sitting at about 30c idle 50c load but was thinking of longevity as i dont trust this to be sold or used in a system id sell. maybe retire it to htpc use for plex,
Click to expand...
50 c load is not anywhere near the word an issue. My fan's don't even turn on till like 50c.
 
Shadowarez

Shadowarez

n00b
Joined
Jul 8, 2019
Messages
29
oh i know im thinking what i did saved it from a premature death but was wondering if i should look at getting a aftermarket to prolong it.
 
T

thecold

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 12, 2017
Messages
387
Shadowarez said:
oh i know im thinking what i did saved it from a premature death but was wondering if i should look at getting a aftermarket to prolong it.
Click to expand...
I'm just not seeing an aftermarket bringing the temperature lower than what you have. Unless you go water cooling.
 
Shadowarez

Shadowarez

n00b
Joined
Jul 8, 2019
Messages
29
ahh ok well will keep an eye on the cooler as im not sure if it was the tuff under the cooler that caused to get fuzzy in some game launchers, i have the fans at 75% just incase and has not come back since a clean install of windows.
 
K

kirbyrj

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
25,187
I'd be willing to bet it was the clean install of windows rather than the 75% fan speeds that fixed your issue.
 
Shadowarez

Shadowarez

n00b
Joined
Jul 8, 2019
Messages
29
ill test with a lower fan curve tonight see if that changes anything. before clean install i also tried using display driver sweeper to wipe out old driver, wich persisted so changed over everything main os went onto a intel 905p 380gb m.2 figured id salt earth go fresh.
 
K

kirbyrj

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
25,187
Shadowarez said:
ill test with a lower fan curve tonight see if that changes anything. before clean install i also tried using display driver sweeper to wipe out old driver, wich persisted so changed over everything main os went onto a intel 905p 380gb m.2 figured id salt earth go fresh.
Click to expand...
I'd definitely give that a try. No sense in just running the fans extra hard for no reason. Might also be worth repasting the HSF at a minimum.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top