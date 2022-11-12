Inland QN322 2TB SSD NVMe $80

LukeTbk

Sep 10, 2020
With board having 4-5 slot becoming common now, those large-cheaper drive become more and more interesting.
 
RecentlyAdded

Sep 30, 2022
400 TB at 100 GB a day is 11 years as long as you stay away from programs that heavily writes like Apple cloud and Virtual Machines. Unlike the "Team" brand, you can walk into Microcenter for the warranty and not have to ship something out of pocket to Taiwan.
 
LFaWolf

LFaWolf

Aug 7, 2016
Yeah, that is the advantage of Microcenter. Too bad there is none near me.
 
Hulk

Nov 4, 2005
Picked one up last Tuesday from MC when I saw it posted on there last Monday.

Lady at the checkout scanned it twice because she couldn't believe the price. Should have picked up more but didn't want to feel greedy.
 
