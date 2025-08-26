initrd Support Could Finally Be On Its Way To Being Removed From The Linux Kernel

erek
[ 1.042738] Freeing initrd memory: 15916K
"That thread was reignited this week by Askar Safin responding to that prior comment:
Hellwig responded back:
Now to see if the patches proposing the removal of classic initrd support come about in the near future and whether anyone objects in 2025 to dropping initrd in favor of going all-in on initramfs moving forward."
Source: https://www.phoronix.com/forums/for...ts-way-to-being-removed-from-the-linux-kernel
