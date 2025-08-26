  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
initrd Support Could Finally Be On Its Way To Being Removed From The Linux Kernel

[ 1.042738] Freeing initrd memory: 15916K




"That thread was reignited this week by Askar Safin responding to that prior comment:
"I totally agree.

What prevents us from removing initrd right now?

The only reason is lack of volunteers?

If yes, then may I remove initrd?"
Hellwig responded back:
"Give it a spin and see if anyone shouts."
Now to see if the patches proposing the removal of classic initrd support come about in the near future and whether anyone objects in 2025 to dropping initrd in favor of going all-in on initramfs moving forward."

Source: https://www.phoronix.com/forums/for...ts-way-to-being-removed-from-the-linux-kernel
 
