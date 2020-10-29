Information on 6700 (NOT 6800/6900x)

Very little info is yet available on the 6700 cards yet.

Since almost all discussion is about the 6800 & 6900, I created this thread for speculation, rumors, and crumbs of info specific to the 6700 cards.

No or almost no official info yet.

They're based on navi 22 gpu, rumored to have 12gb gddr6 memory.

wccftech posted speculation that there will be two 6700 cards.

Love to find out TDP, card size, guesses on release date etc...