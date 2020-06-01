Influunza Drug developed by US Department of Defence granted temporary approval by Russia for COVID__19 treatment

Avifavir is a generic version of Fujifilm Holdings Corp.’s Avigan ( FAVIPIRAVIR ), which in a non-randomized Chinese study in March resulted in the faster clearance of the virus than when using an anti-HIV drug. Companies around the world are considering producing it, with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals currently conducting Phase 3 clinical trials in India that might be completed as early as July.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/arti...istry-approves-anti-coronavirus-drug-avifavir
Russia’s AVIFAVIR, #favipiravir based #COVID19 drug has been registered & APPROVED by Russian health ministry. Thus, has achieved the status of world’s 1st registered drug for #covid treatment.
Avifavir more than halves the duration of the disease, ensuring most patients are free of infection after 5th day of treatment
90% pts tested -ve on day 10
From Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Favipiravir
https://fortune.com/2020/06/01/covid-19-russia-avifavir/
via https://economictimes.indiatimes.co...cial&utm_campaign=socialsharebuttons&from=mdr
see also:
https://www.pharmaceutical-technology.com/news/russia-approves-avifavir/
https://www.europeanpharmaceuticalr...a-covid-19-treatment-to-be-delivered-in-june/
https://hardforum.com/threads/coron...eeds-your-help.1993784/page-4#post-1044548105
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/arti...istry-approves-anti-coronavirus-drug-avifavir
Russia’s AVIFAVIR, #favipiravir based #COVID19 drug has been registered & APPROVED by Russian health ministry. Thus, has achieved the status of world’s 1st registered drug for #covid treatment.
Avifavir more than halves the duration of the disease, ensuring most patients are free of infection after 5th day of treatment
90% pts tested -ve on day 10
From Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Favipiravir
The US Department of Defense developed favipiravir in partnership with MediVector, Inc. as a broad-spectrum antiviral and sponsored it through FDA Phase II and Phase III clinical trials, where it demonstrated safety in humans and efficacy against the influenza virus.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Favipiravir#cite_note-30[12] Despite demonstrating safety in more than 2,000 patients and showing accelerated clearance of influenza virus by 6 to 14 hours in the Phase III trials, favipiravir remains unapproved in the UK and the USA.[13] In 2014, Japan approved favipiravir for treating influenza strains unresponsive to current antivirals.[14] Toyama Chemical initially hoped that favipiravir would become a new influenza medication that could replace oseltamivir (brand name Tamiflu). However, animal experiments show the potential for teratogenic effects, and the approval of production by The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare was greatly delayed and the production condition is limited only in an emergency in Japan.[15]
On 15 March 2020, the drug was approved in China for the treatment of influenza.[16]
On May 30, 2020, the Russian Health Ministry approved a generic version of favipiravir named Avifavir. RDIF backed the development of Avifavir and found it highly effective in the first phase of clinical trials.[28][29][30]
https://fortune.com/2020/06/01/covid-19-russia-avifavir/
via https://economictimes.indiatimes.co...cial&utm_campaign=socialsharebuttons&from=mdr
see also:
https://www.pharmaceutical-technology.com/news/russia-approves-avifavir/
https://www.europeanpharmaceuticalr...a-covid-19-treatment-to-be-delivered-in-june/
https://hardforum.com/threads/coron...eeds-your-help.1993784/page-4#post-1044548105
https://www.wired.com/story/japan-is-racing-to-test-a-drug-to-treat-covid-19/
Japan Is Racing to Test a Drug to Treat Covid-19
Based on a compound discovered in 1998, the antiviral Favipiravir is already being used in Japan and Turkey. Its maker? A subsidiary of Fujifilm.
IN LATE FEBRUARY, executives at Fujifilm’s Tokyo headquarters scrambled to coordinate with a team of 100 employees who would be responsible for a task unprecedented in its 86-year history: Japan’s health minister, Katsunobu Kato, had enlisted the camera and imaging company’s help to fight Covid-19. At that point only some 130 people in the country were infected. But a pandemic was in sight.
With the outbreak spreading fast and no vaccine or treatment on the horizon, Kato hoped to find an existing drug that could be used to treat the wave of patients that was sure to come. One candidate was an anti-influenza drug called Avigan, which had been developed decades earlier by the Fujifilm subsidiary Toyama Chemical.
In the weeks that followed, the Fujifilm team managed more than some governments could claim to have done in response to the spread of Covid-19: Working from different offices and factories, members of the group made contingency plans for ramping up production of the drug, advised clinical researchers throughout Japan, and helped get the drug to hospitals where its use had been approved by the government as an emergency measure to treat dozens of Covid-19 patients. On March 28—last Saturday—Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters that his government had begun the formal process for designating Avigan as Japan’s standard treatment for Covid-19.